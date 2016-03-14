Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)

Allcargo Logistics Ltd:Approved payment of second interim dividend of 1 Indian rupees per equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid up (i.e.50%) on expanded paid up capital of the company for year ended March 31, 2016.Says second interim dividend will be paid on or before April 13, 2016.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd:Says payment of interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid up (i.e. 50%) for financial year 2015-16 aggregating to 126.048 million Indian rupees (excluding dividend distribution tax thereof).Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to all equity shareholders of the company whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date, on or before Dec. 5.Issue of one equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid as bonus share for every equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid held in the company and increase of authorized share capital and consequential alteration of memorandum of association of the company.