ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA ::ANF IMMOBILIER: ENTRY INTO BINDING PROMISES TO BUY AND SELL MOST OF THE MARSEILLE RESIDENTIAL ASSETS AND ONE ASSET IN LYON WITH PRIMONIAL REIM.AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR ACQUISITION OF ALMOST ALL OF LEGACY PORTFOLIO IN MARSEILLE AND 1 RETAIL ASSET IN LYON.‍AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF 400 MILLION EUROS EXCLUDING DUTIES​.‍SUPERVISORY BOARD REMOVED RENAUD HABERKORN FROM OFFICE AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​.‍EMMANUELLE BABOULIN WAS APPOINTED AS MEMBER AND CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​.

Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .

ANF Immobilier invests in offices and retail units in Bordeaux

ANF Immobilier SA :Announces investment by ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions in all of the offices and retail units, i.e. 31,500 square meters, within a new 43,000 square meter mixed real estate project Quai 8.2 in Bordeaux.

ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : H1 IFRS gross rental income of 25.8 million euros ($28.4 million), up 11 pct . H1 IFRS recurring EBITDA of 16.8 million euros vs 14.9 million euros a year ago . H1 recurring net income group share of 15.6 million euros vs 8.4 million euros a year ago .For the year 2016, reasserts its target and anticipates a growth of 10 pct in its EPRA recurring net income, group share.

ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016 . Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016 . Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016 . Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share .Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole.

ANF Immobilier issues FY 2016 financial guuidance; proposes dividend

ANF Immobilier SA:Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct.For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share.

ANF Immobilier leases 2,500 m² of commercial space in Lyon

ANF Immobilier SA:Leases all 2,500 square meter of commercial space in former Banque de France headquarters in Lyon to two major retail chains: Nike and Maxibazar.

ANF Immobilier confirms 2015 targets

ANF Immobilier SA:2015 revenue target is confirmed.Positive quarterly figures support the objective of rental income growth target for the current year to 15 pct.