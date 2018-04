Asseco Poland SA (ACPP.WA)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - ASSECO POLAND SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF 288.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 1.24 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.9 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 172.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 38.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 402 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 79 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.SAID ITS RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY AN ADDITIONAL INCOME FROM THE SALE OF A STAKE IN FORMULA SYSTEMS << >>.IT RECOGNISED POSITIVE FINANCIAL EFFECT OF 324.3 MILLION ZLOTYS OF THE TRANSACTION .SINCE FORMULA SYSTEMS HAS NOT BEEN CONSOLIDATED IN AUGUST AND SEPT. REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT WERE RESPECTIVELY LOWER.ASSECO SOLD A 20 PERCENT STAKE IN FORMULA IN AUGUST AND SAID IN OCTOBER IT WILL REGAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY nNDL9NrVZ6.