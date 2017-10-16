Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - expects to close transaction with Agellan Capital Partners​ in Q4 of 2017.

Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT

Elad Canada Inc : Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust . Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit . Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things .As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan.

Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility in Sarasota, Florida . Deal for US$52.5 million .Says expects to finance acquisition with proceeds from its recently completed public unit offering.

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.329 . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly affo per unit $0.274.

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Has negotiated long term mortgage representing approximately 60% of purchase price, with a fixed rate of 3.70% per annum . Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition .Expects to finance acquisition in part with proceeds from public unit offering, long term mortgage financing.

Agellan Commercial REIT announces agreement to sell portion of parkway place

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Announces agreements to sell a portion of parkway place . Gross sale price for transaction will be determined based on capitalization rate applied to annual minimum rent payable .Transaction is expected to close during q2 of 2017.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Q1 occupancy 91.1% versus 92.6% . Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34 . Q1 diluted AFFO per unit $0.28 .Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases first quarter 2016 results.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of $0.06458 per unit for the month of Nov, representing $0.775 per unit on an annualized basis.Payable on Dec. 15 to unitholders of record as at Nov. 30.