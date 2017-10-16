Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)
11.99CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.01 (-0.08%)
$12.00
$12.07
$12.10
$11.96
7,410
42,442
$12.29
$10.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT
Elad Canada Inc : Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust . Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit . Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things .As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan. Full Article
Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.329
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.329
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial REIT announces agreement to sell portion of parkway place
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of $0.06458 per unit for the month of Nov, representing $0.775 per unit on an annualized basis.Payable on Dec. 15 to unitholders of record as at Nov. 30. Full Article
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval