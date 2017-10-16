Edition:
United Kingdom

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

ACR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.00
Open
$12.07
Day's High
$12.10
Day's Low
$11.96
Volume
7,410
Avg. Vol
42,442
52-wk High
$12.29
52-wk Low
$10.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - expects to close transaction with Agellan Capital Partners​ in Q4 of 2017.  Full Article

Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Elad Canada Inc : Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust . Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit . Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things .As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility in Sarasota, Florida . Deal for US$52.5 million .Says expects to finance acquisition with proceeds from its recently completed public unit offering.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.329
Saturday, 13 Aug 2016 

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.329 . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly affo per unit $0.274.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Has negotiated long term mortgage representing approximately 60% of purchase price, with a fixed rate of 3.70% per annum . Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces us$15.8 million U.S. Property acquisition .Expects to finance acquisition in part with proceeds from public unit offering, long term mortgage financing.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial REIT announces agreement to sell portion of parkway place
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Announces agreements to sell a portion of parkway place . Gross sale price for transaction will be determined based on capitalization rate applied to annual minimum rent payable .Transaction is expected to close during q2 of 2017.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Q1 occupancy 91.1% versus 92.6% . Q1 diluted FFO per unit $0.34 . Q1 diluted AFFO per unit $0.28 .Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases first quarter 2016 results.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of $0.06458 per unit for the month of Nov, representing $0.775 per unit on an annualized basis.Payable on Dec. 15 to unitholders of record as at Nov. 30.  Full Article

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

Earnings vs. Estimates

