Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

Ahold Delhaize Q2 underlying operating income up at 355 million euros, sees FY cash flow of 1.3 billion euros

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv : Ahold Q2 net sales 8.95 billion euros versus 8.93 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Ahold Q2 underlying operating income 355 million euros versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll . Ahold Q2 operating income 319 million euros versus 322 million euros in Reuters Poll . Ahold Q2 net profit 209 million euros versus 199 million euros in Reuters Poll . Confident that will meet synergy target of 500 million euros on an annual run-rate basis by mid-2019 . In 2016, synergies are expected to positively impact operating income by 30 million euros in second half of 2016 . Ahold Q2 Netherlands net sales 3.02 billion euros versus 2.89 billion euros year ago . Ahold Q2 Netherlands identical sales growth 3.2 percent versus 3.4 percent year ago . Ahold Q2 USA net sales 5.53 billion euros versus 5.40 billion euros year ago . Ahold Q2 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline 1.4 percent versus 1.9 percent year ago . Continues to expect 350 million euros in one-off costs related to the merger .Sees 2016 free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros after integration and capex costs.

Ahold Delhaize successfully completes merger

Koninklijke Ahold NV :Ahold Delhaize successfully completes merger, forming one of the world's largest food retail groups.

Delhaize Group Q2 underlying operating profit up 12.1 pct at 247 million euros

Delhaize Group SA : Q2 comparable store sales growth of 2.9 pct in the US(3.9 pct real growth), 2.1 pct in Belgium and 8.7 pct in Southeastern Europe . Q2 group underlying operating profit of 247 million euros (+12.1 pct at identical exchange rates compared to the second quarter of last year) . Q2 revenue growth of 4.3 pct at identical exchange rates . Q2 Belgium revenue 1.29 billion euros ($1.42 billion) versus 1.26 billion euros year ago . Q2 group underlying operating margin of 3.9 pct (4.1 pct in the US, 3.3 pct in Belgium and 5.0 pct in Southeastern Europe) . Q2 US revenue $4.59 billion versus $4.46 billion year ago . Q2 Southeastern Europe revenue 939 million euros versus 828 million euros year ago . For 2016 group underlying operating profit in line with current market expectations . For 2016 group cash capital expenditures to be approximately 825 million euros at identical exchange rates .For 2016 generate a solid level of free cash flow at approximately 400 million euros, excluding Transformation Plan cash out and merger-related expenses.

Ahold Delhaize to commence tradiding on July 25

Koninklijke Ahold NV : Ahold and Delhaize expect to complete merger on July 23, 2016, subject to U.S. Federal trade commission clearance . Ahold Delhaize is expected to start trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels on Monday, July 25, 2016 .Ahold Delhaize American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will trade over-the-counter in United States and will be quoted on OTCQX international marketplace.

Delhaize Group and Ahold reach agreements with buyers to divest 86 U.S. stores

Delhaize Group Sa : Delhaize group and Ahold reach agreements with buyers to divest 86 U.S. stores, subject to FTC merger clearance . It and Ahold reached agreements with buyers to divest 86 stores in number of locations in which co' U.S. Subsidiaries both operate .The companies continue to expect to complete merger before end of July.

Delhaize Group and Ahold expect merger to complete before end of July

Delhaize Group SA :Delhaize Group and Ahold expect merger to complete before the end of July, subject to United States Federal Trade Commission merger clearance.

Ahold announces details of capital repayment and reverse stock split

Ahold : Announces details of the 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) capital repayment and reverse stock split . The capital repayment and reverse stock split are expected to take place after close of New York stock exchange trading hours on July 15, 2016 . For shareholders holding shares through Euroclear Nederland, the ex-date on Euronext Amsterdam will be July 18, 2016 . For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) the ex-date will be July 15, 2016 .To expect merger to complete before end of July, subject to regulatory clearance of the merger by the United States Federal Trade Commission.

Delhaize Group to sell pet food chain Tom&Co

Delhaize Group SA : Delhaize Group's operations in Belgium announce sale of pet food chain Tom&Co . An investment group led by Lionel Desclée, current member of the management of Delhaize Belgium, will take over Tom&Co .Lionel Desclée will leave Delhaize.

Ahold Q1 net profit misses Reuters estimates

Ahold : Q1 net sales 11.77 billion euros ($13.09 billion) versus 11.67 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q1 operating income 396 million euros versus 427 million euros in Reuters poll . Q1 net profit 241 million euros versus 271 million euros in Reuters poll . Q1 Netherlands net sales 3.93 billion euros versus 3.75 billion euros year ago . Q1 Netherlands identical sales growth 2.9 percent versus 2.5 percent year ago . Q1 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline 0.8 percent versus 0.1 percent year ago . Q1 USA net sales 7.31 billion euros versus 7.03 billion euros year ago . Total number of stores at end Q1 2016 3,252 versus 3,215 year ago .Announced merger with Delhaize on track to close in mid-2016.

Ahold Q1 Netherlands net sales rise to 3.93 billion euros

Ahold : Q1 Netherlands net sales EUR 3.93 billion ($4.37 billion) versus EUR 3.75 billion year ago .Q1 Netherlands identical sales growth 2.9 percent versus 2.5 percent year ago.