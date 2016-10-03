Edition:
United Kingdom

Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

AD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$21.10
Open
$21.09
Day's High
$21.09
Day's Low
$20.86
Volume
51,184
Avg. Vol
125,178
52-wk High
$24.39
52-wk Low
$17.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alaris Royalty announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp : Solowave Repurchase, along with distributions previously collected from Solowave, result in a total return of $33.5 million . Alaris Royalty Corp. announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave for a total return of 79% and provides a corporate update .Sale for total proceeds to Alaris of $44.6 million.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Qtrly earnings per share $0.19
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp : Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q2 financial results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.19 . Q3 revenue view C$27.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says for Q3 of 2016, agreements provide for revenues of approximately $25.6 million for corporation . Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$101.5 million . Qtrly total revenue $24.9 million versus $17.7 million . Q2 revenue view C$25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .FY2016 revenue view C$121.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Q1 earnings per share $0.57
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp : For three months ended march 31, 2016, revenues from partners increased 29.2% to $24.6 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.57 . Q1 revenue view c$24.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Alaris royalty corp. Releases 2016 q1 financial results .Sees fy 2016 revenue about c$101.5 million.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Corp declares March dividend
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share.Dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.Ex-dividend date is March 29.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares February Dividend
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp:declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis.The dividend is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29, 2016.The ex-dividend date is February 25, 2016.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Corp declares dividend
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Alaris Royalty Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016.Payable on March 15, to shareholders of record on February 29.  Full Article

Alaris Royalty Corp News

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications​

* Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍Contributed an additional U.S. $6.0 million to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional U.S. $2.0 million to C&C Communications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

