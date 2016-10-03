Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)
20.98CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.12 (-0.57%)
$21.10
$21.09
$21.09
$20.86
51,184
125,178
$24.39
$17.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alaris Royalty announces the repurchase of its units in Solowave
Alaris Royalty Corp
Alaris Royalty Qtrly earnings per share $0.19
Alaris Royalty Corp
Alaris Royalty Q1 earnings per share $0.57
Alaris Royalty Corp
Alaris Royalty Corp declares March dividend
Alaris Royalty Corp:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share.Dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31.Ex-dividend date is March 29. Full Article
Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares February Dividend
Alaris Royalty Corp:declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis.The dividend is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on February 29, 2016.The ex-dividend date is February 25, 2016. Full Article
Alaris Royalty Corp declares dividend
Alaris Royalty Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of February 2016.Payable on March 15, to shareholders of record on February 29. Full Article
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Contributed an additional U.S. $6.0 million to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional U.S. $2.0 million to C&C Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: