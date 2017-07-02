ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln

July 2 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking Se :Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc..Adva Optical Networking - wholly owned subsidiary of Adva NA Holdings shall submit cash offer to MRV Communications shareholders of $10 per share.Aggregate purchase price amounts to approximately $69 million.Purchase price will mainly be financed by proceeds of bank financing.

ADVA Optical Networking sees Q3 revenues at 150-160 mln eur

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Posts record quarter of 157.2 million euros revenues in Q2 2016 . Revenues of 157.2 million euros drive 40.1 pct year-on-year growth . Q3 2016 outlook: revenues eur 150 - 160 million; pro forma operating income 3 pct - 6 pct of revenues . Pro forma operating income: eur 4.2 million (2.7% of revenues) .Q2 net income 9.806 million eur.

ADVA Optical Networking gives Q2 2016 outlook with revenue outlook below analysts' estimates

ADVA Optical Networking SE:In Q2 2016 expects revenues to range between 145 million and 155 million euros and anticipates a pro forma operating income of between 1 pct and 4 pct of revenues.Q2 revenue estimate 130 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires Overture to create NFV powerhouse

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Overture Networks, Inc. was acquired by subsidiary of ADVA NA Holdings, Inc., 100 pct owned subsidiary of ADVA Optical Networking SE.Under terms of agreement, ADVA Optical Networking SE pays shareholders for all shares of Overture Networks Inc. purchase price of $35 million, and upon completion of agreed conditions earn-out of $5 million in cash.Purchase price will be financed through bank loan.

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires engineering division from technology incubator

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Acquires engineering division from technology incubator.