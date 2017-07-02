ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)
5.42EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.14 (-2.43%)
€5.55
€5.45
€5.57
€5.26
700,089
748,972
€11.09
€4.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Adva Optical Networking to buy MRV Communications for about $69 mln
July 2 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking Se
ADVA Optical Networking sees Q3 revenues at 150-160 mln eur
ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking gives Q2 2016 outlook with revenue outlook below analysts' estimates
ADVA Optical Networking SE:In Q2 2016 expects revenues to range between 145 million and 155 million euros and anticipates a pro forma operating income of between 1 pct and 4 pct of revenues.Q2 revenue estimate 130 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires Overture to create NFV powerhouse
ADVA Optical Networking SE:Overture Networks, Inc. was acquired by subsidiary of ADVA NA Holdings, Inc., 100 pct owned subsidiary of ADVA Optical Networking SE.Under terms of agreement, ADVA Optical Networking SE pays shareholders for all shares of Overture Networks Inc. purchase price of $35 million, and upon completion of agreed conditions earn-out of $5 million in cash.Purchase price will be financed through bank loan. Full Article
ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires engineering division from technology incubator
ADVA Optical Networking SE:Acquires engineering division from technology incubator. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 8
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.