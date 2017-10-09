Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​.Says entire sale proceeds shall be utilized for debt reduction‍​.Says all key approvals have been obtained and transaction is expected to be closed shortly.Says western region system strengthening scheme transmission undertakings valued at about 10 billion rupees.WRSSS B & C undertakings transferred to its two units as part of process of sale of businesses to Adani Transmission Ltd.

Adani Transmission completes acquisition of operational transmission assets of GMR Energy

Adani Transmission Ltd :Adani Transmission Ltd says completes acquisition of operational transmission assets of GMR Energy Ltd.

Reliance Infra signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for sale of transmission assets

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd: Says deal EPS accretive for shareholders . Entire proceeds to be utilised for debt reduction . Monetisation of cement business has been completed and monetisation of roads & Mumbai power businesses are in advanced stage . Signs binding term sheet with adani transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets . Asset monetisation of roads and Mumbai power business on track . WRSSS B & C and PKTCL projects part of divestment deal . Transaction in line with the strategic plans to monetise non-core business . SBI capital markets limited is acting as the financial advisors to rinfra for this transaction. .Reliance Infrastructure Limited signs binding term sheet with Adani Transmission for 100% sale of transmission assets.

Adani Transmission inks purchase deal with Credit Suisse AG

Adani Transmission Ltd : Adani Transmission singed a purchase agreement . Agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore branch. . Agreement for Indian rupee denominated masala bond of 5 billion rupees with coupon of 9.10 percent . Notes will listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd .

Adani Transmission signs acquisition agreement with GMR Energy Ltd

Adani Transmission Ltd : Signs acquisition agreement with gmr energy ltd; equity value for 100 percent stake of projects at about 1 billion rupees .