Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

Adani Power Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 335.1 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 55.77 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net loss was 2.44 billion rupees . Consol net loss in June quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 59.36 billion rupees . Co sold 13.96 billion units in Q1FY17 versus 15.86 billion units in Q1FY16 due to shutdown at Tiroda plant on account of non-availability of water . Improved domestic coal availability; recently announced special forward e-auction scheme for power sector will further improve financial performance of co .

Adani Power Ltd:TWENTY ONE workers suffered burn injuries on Wednesday as hot water “splashed” on them while restarting a unit of Adani Power’s thermal plant at Mundra in Kutch district. - The Indian Express.Police said the incident took place at around 11.15 am when one of the nine units of the ultra-mega power plant was being restarted after a two-day shutdown. The incident took plat at Unit VI of the plant.“Today, during start-up, after two day’s shut down, in one of the nine units of Mundra Power plant, hot water splashed from the vent of a flash tank. During the start up some steam is normally allowed to vent.During this process 21 workmen working in the said unit have been affected by the splashing of hot water, the unit has been shut down (sic),” Adani Power said in an official release.