Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)

Adani Enterprises consol Dec-qtr profit up about 62 pct

Adani Enterprises Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.40 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 86.06 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.10 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 78.95 billion rupees.

Adani Enterprises comments on Australian federal court decision on Carmichael mine

Adani Enterprises Ltd : If better quality coal from Australia not sourced in Queensland, lower quality coal from elsewhere in world will be used . Time has come for will of communities who are crying out for these projects to proceed to have their voices heard . Adani stands ready to deliver on long term future with Queensland, pending resolution of small number of outstanding legal challenges .

Adani Enterprises posts flat June-qtr consol profit

Adani Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.64 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 88.85 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.64 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 88.29 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .

Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya establishes JV Company

Adani Wilmar: Wilmar international limited (Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya propose to join hands to create one of India's leading fmcg companies) . proposed that Adani and Wilmar will, through Adani Wilmar, jointly hold an equity stake of 66.66% in jv co, and Ruchi Soya will hold 33.34% . a non-binding term sheet has been signed in this regard .

Adani Enterprises Ltd - Australia's green groups keep heat on Adani after mine approval - Reuters News

Adani Enterprises Ltd:Environmental campaigners say they hope two outstanding court cases can still stop India's Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing a A$10 billion ($7.6 billion) coal project, even after it received a key state government approval.- RTRS.The granting of a mining lease by the state government marked another step in Adani's long-running bid for approval to mine and ship an estimated 11 million tonnes of coal reserves, building roads, power lines and pipelines to do so.But activists - some 200 of which protested outside the Queensland parliament on Monday - say the ongoing federal court challenges could still throw Adani's plans into doubt.Benedict Coyne, a lawyer for the Wangan and Jagalingou people, who have rejected a land use agreement with Adani, said he was surprised a decision had come while the cases were still in process."If it is found that the decision was not made lawfully, then any (further) decisions are called into question," he said.Adani said in a statement on Sunday that it had a "clear and positive" commitment from the government and welcomed the approval as an important milestone.The group said it expected appeals to be resolved in 2016, allowing construction to begin in 2017.

Adani Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend

Adani Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.40 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 40%) of 1 Indian rupee each of the company for financial year 2015-16\.Says interim dividend shall be payable on and from March 28, 2016.