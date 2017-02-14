Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS)
Latest Key Developments
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd - Australia's green groups keep heat on Adani after mine approval - Reuters News
Adani Enterprises Ltd:Environmental campaigners say they hope two outstanding court cases can still stop India's Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing a A$10 billion ($7.6 billion) coal project, even after it received a key state government approval.- RTRS.The granting of a mining lease by the state government marked another step in Adani's long-running bid for approval to mine and ship an estimated 11 million tonnes of coal reserves, building roads, power lines and pipelines to do so.But activists - some 200 of which protested outside the Queensland parliament on Monday - say the ongoing federal court challenges could still throw Adani's plans into doubt.Benedict Coyne, a lawyer for the Wangan and Jagalingou people, who have rejected a land use agreement with Adani, said he was surprised a decision had come while the cases were still in process."If it is found that the decision was not made lawfully, then any (further) decisions are called into question," he said.Adani said in a statement on Sunday that it had a "clear and positive" commitment from the government and welcomed the approval as an important milestone.The group said it expected appeals to be resolved in 2016, allowing construction to begin in 2017. Full Article
Adani Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.40 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 40%) of 1 Indian rupee each of the company for financial year 2015-16\.Says interim dividend shall be payable on and from March 28, 2016. Full Article
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 9 Can thousands of people standing in lines to spell out "Stop Adani" actually scupper the Indian company's plans to develop a huge coal mine in the Australian outback?