Edition:
United Kingdom

Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

ADHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,800.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-18.00 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
1,818.00
Open
1,818.00
Day's High
1,822.00
Day's Low
1,795.00
Volume
223,499
Avg. Vol
643,822
52-wk High
2,100.00
52-wk Low
1,520.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Advtech H1 revenue up 28 pct
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Advtech Ltd : Interim gross dividend of 13.5 cents (2015: 12.5 cents) per ordinary share in respect of half year ended to 30 june 2016 . Group revenue increased by 28 pct while trading operating profit grew by 33 pct indicating continued operating margin improvement. .A decrease in financing costs following rights issue in 2015 and a steady effective taxation rate increased trading profit after taxation by 54 pct to r161 million.  Full Article

ADvTECH sees H1 HEPS up between 40-50 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

ADvTECH Ltd : Trading statement . Says headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 will be between 40 pct and 50 pct higher .Says settlement of a litigation matter disclosed in company's 2015 integrated annual report has contributed to increase.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Advtech Ltd News

RPT-ANALYSIS-From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education

LONDON, Sept 24 Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

» More ADHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials