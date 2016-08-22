Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

Advtech Ltd : Interim gross dividend of 13.5 cents (2015: 12.5 cents) per ordinary share in respect of half year ended to 30 june 2016 . Group revenue increased by 28 pct while trading operating profit grew by 33 pct indicating continued operating margin improvement. .A decrease in financing costs following rights issue in 2015 and a steady effective taxation rate increased trading profit after taxation by 54 pct to r161 million.