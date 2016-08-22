Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)
1,800.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
-18.00 (-0.99%)
1,818.00
1,818.00
1,822.00
1,795.00
223,499
643,822
2,100.00
1,520.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Advtech H1 revenue up 28 pct
Advtech Ltd
ADvTECH sees H1 HEPS up between 40-50 pct
ADvTECH Ltd
RPT-ANALYSIS-From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education
LONDON, Sept 24 Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.