Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail June-qtr loss narrows

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : June-quarter net loss 208.2 million rupees versus loss of 678.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.15 billion rupees versus 13.07 billion rupees last year .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail executes franchise agreement with Forever 21

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Executed a franchise agreement with Forever 21 Inc . Executed deal with Diana Retail and DLF Brand to acquire business undertaking of Diana Retail under Forever 21 brand . Forever 21 undertaking will form part of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division of co .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail says Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with 'Izabel London'

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with British brand 'Izabel London' .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail March-qtr loss widens

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : March-quarter net loss 1.10 billion rupees versus loss of 637.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 14.31 billion rupees versus 4.51 billion rupees last year .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business . In-principally approved proposal to enter MOU with Forever 21 to buy exclusive online, offline rights from Diana Retail .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs deal with UK brand Simon Carter

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd :AB fashion signs deal with UK brand Simon Carter.