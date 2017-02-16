Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)
19.65CAD
7:59pm BST
$0.24 (+1.24%)
$19.41
$19.86
$19.88
$19.53
3,430
7,227
$20.12
$16.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
Acadian Timber Corp
Acadian Timber posts Q2 earnings c$0.35/shr; says Brian Banfill to leave COO position
Acadian Timber Corp
Acadian Timber reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.26
Acadian Timber Corp
Acadian Timber Corp announces review of strategic alternatives
Acadian Timber Corp:Says Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives, which may include, among other things, a sale of all or parts of its business, a merger or other business combination or other strategic transaction.Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee, which has engaged Scotiabank as its financial advisor, to assist in this process.Company does not intend to provide further updates on its strategic review until such time as the Board of Directors determines is appropriate. Full Article
BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24
* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team