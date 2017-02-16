Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)

Acadian Timber Corp:Says Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives, which may include, among other things, a sale of all or parts of its business, a merger or other business combination or other strategic transaction.Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee, which has engaged Scotiabank as its financial advisor, to assist in this process.Company does not intend to provide further updates on its strategic review until such time as the Board of Directors determines is appropriate.