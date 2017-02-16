Edition:
Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)

ADN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

19.65CAD
7:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.24 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
$19.41
Open
$19.86
Day's High
$19.88
Day's Low
$19.53
Volume
3,430
Avg. Vol
7,227
52-wk High
$20.12
52-wk Low
$16.82

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Acadian Timber Corp : Acadian Timber Corp reports strong year-end results . Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017 .Qtrly earnings per share $0.18.  Full Article

Acadian Timber posts Q2 earnings c$0.35/shr; says Brian Banfill to leave COO position
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Acadian Timber Corp : Acadian Timber Corp reports second quarter results and changes to management team . Q2 earnings per share c$0.35 . Q2 sales c$11.7 million versus c$13.1 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Brian Banfill will be leaving position of chief operating officer effective August 3, 2016.  Full Article

Acadian Timber reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.26
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Acadian Timber Corp : Qtrly net sales C$21.4 million versus C$24.7 million . Acadian Timber Corp. reports first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Acadian Timber Corp announces review of strategic alternatives
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 

Acadian Timber Corp:Says Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives, which may include, among other things, a sale of all or parts of its business, a merger or other business combination or other strategic transaction.Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee, which has engaged Scotiabank as its financial advisor, to assist in this process.Company does not intend to provide further updates on its strategic review until such time as the Board of Directors determines is appropriate.  Full Article

Acadian Timber Corp News

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team

Earnings vs. Estimates

