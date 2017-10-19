Adesso AG (ADNGk.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

adesso buys start-up medgineering

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::DGAP-NEWS: ADESSO EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO OF E-HEALTH SOLUTIONS THROUGH THE TAKEOVER OF START-UP MEDGINEERING.‍POTENTIAL REVENUE IN GERMANY IS LESS THAN EUR 10 MILLION​.‍FIRST POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS IS EXPECTED IN 2019​.‍ACQUIRED 100 % OF SHARES IN MEDGINEERING GMBH, WHICH IS BASED IN HALLE (WESTPHALIA)​.‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS LESS THAN EUR 1 MILLION​.

Adesso signs strategic cooperation agreement with "DIE SOFTWARE Peter Fitzon GmbH"

Adesso AG :Signed strategic cooperation agreement with the company "DIE SOFTWARE Peter Fitzon GmbH".

Adesso acquires SP Integration GmbH

Adesso AG : Acquires SP Integration GmbH .Purchase price including SP Integration's debt with banks is well below 1 million euros ($1.12 million) and will be financed with free cashflow.

Adesso H1 net income up at 4.0 million euros

Adesso AG : H1 revenue up 37 percent at 119 million euros ($134.40 million) . H1 EBITDA up 113 percent from 4.2 million euros to 8.9 million euros . H1 net income was 4.0 million euros (previous year: 1.3 million euros) . Full-year EBITDA forecast for 2016 can be confirmed .FY sales forecast is confirmed with a tendency towards the upper end of the range of 231 million to 243 million euros.

Adesso H1 operating earnings up 113 pct at EUR 8.9 million

Adesso Ag : Increases operating earnings by 113 pct to 8.9 million euros ($9.97 million) to mark a new high for the first six months of 2016 / earnings per share at 0.65 euros more than tripled . For first six months of 2016 adesso reports sales of 119.0 million euros and an EBITDA of 8.9 million euros (previous year: 4.2 million euros) .Raised guidance for 2016 is reconfirmed with a positive outlook.

Adesso extends contract with chairman Michael Kenfenheuer until end of 2021

Adesso AG :Early extension of executive board contract with chairman Michael Kenfenheuer until the end of 2021, the supervisory board is committed to the continuity of the management team.

Adesso Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 3.8 million

Adesso AG : Q1 increase in sales to 56.1 million euros ($63.81 million) (+ 33 percent) . Q1 EBITDA of 3.8 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros, impacted by investments) .Guidance for year is confirmed following acquisition-related increase.

adesso Q1 operating income up by 150 pct at 3.8 million euros

Adesso Ag : Increases operating income by 150 pct to 3.8 million euros ($4.32 million) in the first quarter of 2016 / guidance for 2016 confirmed after acquisition-related increase . Q1 sales of 56.1 million euros (previous year: 42.1 million euros) . 2016 raised sales forecast is now expected in range from eur 231 million to 243 million euros . Partly sales and earnings growth results from acquisition in switzerland in mid-2015 .Forecast for 2016 operating result EBITDA in range from eur 17.0 million to 19.5 million euros.

Adesso acquires Smarthouse Media GmbH

Adesso AG:Expands banking portfolio and customer base with takeover of Smarthouse Media GmbH.Purchase price amounts to 24 million euros.Supervisory board of adesso approved transaction today, and deal will also be closed today.Will finance 20 million euros of that amount through an acquisition loan with a term of 7 years at a fixed interest rate of 1 pct.

Adesso says gives FY 2016 outlook

Adesso AG:Operating result (EBITDA) is therefore expected to amount to 14.5 million to 17.0 million euros in FY 2016.Targets growth of 12 pct to 18 pct to 220 million to 232 million euros in FY 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 16.10 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.