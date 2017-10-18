Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

France to make further decisions on state stake sales this autumn -APE head Vial

Oct 18 (Reuters) - French government/APE state investment body::Head of France's APE state holding agency says decisions over possible stake sales will be made this autumn.APE head Martin Vial was addressing French politicians.Last month, the French government sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie << >>, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy cash from non-strategic, mature industries towards an innovation fund. nL8N1LN1BI.Banking sources told Reuters that the national lottery, Paris's main airport operator ADP << >>, Engie and several other firms deemed non-strategic would be part of a wave of French privatisations starting this month..Bankers say ADP, in which the state holds 50.63 percent, is high on the list of assets that could be sold. Minority shareholder Vinci << >> has already publicly expressed interest as a possible buyer..

Oct 11 (Reuters) - ADP ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: SEPTEMBER 2017 TRAFFIC FIGURES.‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, PARIS AÉROPORT WELCOMED 9.0 MILLION PASSENGERS, AN INCREASE OF 4.7% COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 2016​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 4.6%​.FOR SEPT ‍INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+6.7%)​.‍IN SEPT TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS UP BY 0.1%​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%. CONNECTING RATE STOOD AT 24.9%, DOWN BY 0.5 POINTS COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 2016​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍6.2 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE (+6.7%) AND 2.8 MILLION THROUGH PARIS-ORLY (+0.4%)​.‍PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46,1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 15.2% IN SEPTEMBER 2017​.IN SEPT, PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAVE INCREASED BY 13.1%, A RISE BY 10.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR​.

ADP completes sale of its stake in Mexican airport operator OMA

ADP : Aéroports de Paris announces completion of sale of its equity interest in Mexican airport operator OMA . . Sold its 4.3 pct equity interest in OMA through an international private placement, after having converted its SETA shares in OMA's B shares. .Following this transaction, Groupe ADP is no longer shareholder of OMA or in SETA..

Adp : In september 2016, Paris Aéroport welcomed 8.6 million passengers, a decrease of 0.2 pct on September 2015 . 5.8 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-1.9 pct) and 2.8 million through Paris-Orly (+3.6 pct) . International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-0.6 pct), due to decrease in Asia-Pacific (-7.7 pct) and North America (-2.0 pct) . 5.8 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-1.9%) and 2.8 million through Paris-Orly (+3.6%) . Groupe ADP is now forecasting a growth of Paris Aéroport traffic of between 1.0 pct and 1.5 pct in 2016 compared to 2015, versus 2.3 pct previously .Groupe ADP is now forecasting a stable EBITDA in 2016 compared to 2015, versus a slight growth previously.

ADP : In July, international traffic (excluding Europe) was up 1.4 percent . In July, traffic within France was down 0.8 percent . In July, 3.1 million passengers travelled through Paris-Orly, up 6.7 percent . Passenger traffic at Santiago, 45 percent-owned by groupe ADP, rose 7.0 percent in July . In July 2016, Paris Aeroport saw 9.6 million passengers, up 1.4 percent compared to July 2015 . In July, European traffic (excluding France) was up 2.2 percent . In July, 6.5 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle, down 0.9 percent .Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 38 percent-owned by groupe ADP, down 0.7 percent in July.

ADP enters exclusive talks for development of Havana International Airport

Aeroports de Paris SA : Groupe ADP enters into exclusive talks with the Cuban authorities concerning the development of Havana international airport .ADP and Bouygues Bâtiment International selected to enter into exclusive talks concerning the project for the development of José Marti International Airport.

Aeroports de Paris SA : June traffic down 1.7 pct at 8.5 million passengers . In June 5.7 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-3.9 pct) . In June 2.7 million through Paris-Orly (+3.2 pct) . In June international traffic (excluding Europe) was down 6.7 pct . In June European traffic (excluding France) was up 2.3 pct . In June traffic within France was down 1.5 pct . In June traffic at TAV Airports, (38 pct owned by ADP) down 3.2 pct at 8.8 million passengers .In June traffic at Santiago de Chile (45 pct owned by ADP) up 12.2 pct at 1.4 million passengers.

Aeroports de Paris SA : In May traffic is up 1.4 pct at 8.6 mln passengers . In May 5.8 mln passengers traveled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-1.1 pct) . In May 2.8 mln passengers traveled through Paris-Orly (+6.9 pct) . In May international traffic (excluding Europe) was down 1.8 pct . In May European traffic (excluding France) was up 3.4 pct . In May traffic within france was up 2.9 percent . In May traffic at Santiago du Chili airport (45 pct owned by ADP) up 9.3 pct at 1.4 mln passengers .In may traffic at TAV airports (38 percent owned by ADP) up 0.8 pct at 9.2 mln passengers.

Aeroports de Paris SA : April traffic up 4.1 percent at 8.2 million passengers . In April 5.5 million passengers traveled through Paris-Charles De Gaulle, up 2.1 percent . In April, 2.7 million passengers traveled through Paris-Orly, up 8.4 percent . In April international traffic (excluding Europe) was up by 1.3 percent . In April european traffic (excluding France) was up by 6.6 percent . In April traffic within France was up 4.3 percent . In April traffic at Santiago du Chili airport (45 percent owned by ADP) up 8.9 percent at 1.4 million passengers .In April traffic at TAV airports (38 percent owned by ADP) up 2.9 percent at 8.5 million passengers.