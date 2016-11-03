Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adidas to cut 150 jobs in Boston, move 150 elsewhere

Adidas CEO: product pipeline for H2 just as full as for H1

Adidas Ag : Ceo says TaylorMade golf unit turned profitable again at end of Q2 . Adidas CEO says product pipeline for H2 just as full as for H1

Adidas CEO says wins U.S. market share in sports performance

Adidas Ag : Adidas CEO says in discussions with several parties interested in buying golf business . Adidas CEO says winning market share in all sports performance categories in U.S. Market

Adidas group completes divestiture of Mitchell & Ness

Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg

: Nike said to agree to $87 million apparel deal with Chelsea- Bloomberg, citing sources . Nike will pay as much as 60 mln pounds ($87 mln) per season over at least 10 years to outfit Chelsea starting in 2017-Bloomberg, citing sources

Adidas to divest of parts of the company's golf division

Adidas AG raises FY 2016 guidance

Adidas AG specifies FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend

Adidas AG:Expects currency-neutral sales to rise by 10-12 pct in 2016.Expects 2016 operating margin to remain at least stable vs 2015.Expects 2016 net income from continuing ops excluding impairment up 10-12 pct.To propose dividend of 1.60 euros for FY 2015.FY 2016 revenue 18,130 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 operating margin 9.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 803.95 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adidas raises FY 2016 revenue guidance

Adidas says Kasper Rorsted to succeed Herbert Hainer as CEO

Adidas AG:Kasper Rorsted to succeed Herbert Hainer as CEO.Rorsted was appointed as ordinary member of the Executive Board effective Aug. 1 and CEO of adidas AG effective Oct. 1.Hainer will relinquish his Executive Board mandate effective Sept. 30, prior to the expiry of his Executive Board service contract at the end of March 2017.