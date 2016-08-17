Edition:
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.50TL
Open
21.34TL
Day's High
21.64TL
Day's Low
21.22TL
Volume
123,234
Avg. Vol
539,773
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly down at 171.9 million lira
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 net revenue of 3.09 billion lira ($1.05 billion) versus 3.14 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 171.9 million lira versus 172.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

S&P affirms Anadolu Efes's long term rating at BBB- with stable outlook
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :S&P affirms Anadolu Efes's long term rating at BBB- with stable outlook.  Full Article

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS gives forecasts for 2016
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS:Proposed to distribute FY dividend of 0.20825 lira per share.Expects Anadolu Efes' consolidated sales volumes to grow low single digit in 2016.In 2016 Consolidated revenues expected to grow mid-single digit.In 2016 expects EBITDA (BNRI) to grow in absolute terms with flattish to slightly lower EBITDA (BNRI) margin.  Full Article

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS agrees on terms with Tek-Gida Is union
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS:Agreed with Tek-Gida Is labour union on terms of collective bargaining agreement for period Sept. 1, 2015 - Aug. 31, 2017.  Full Article

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS News

BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business

* HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

