Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 net revenue of 3.09 billion lira ($1.05 billion) versus 3.14 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 171.9 million lira versus 172.5 million lira year ago.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :S&P affirms Anadolu Efes's long term rating at BBB- with stable outlook.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS:Proposed to distribute FY dividend of 0.20825 lira per share.Expects Anadolu Efes' consolidated sales volumes to grow low single digit in 2016.In 2016 Consolidated revenues expected to grow mid-single digit.In 2016 expects EBITDA (BNRI) to grow in absolute terms with flattish to slightly lower EBITDA (BNRI) margin.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS:Agreed with Tek-Gida Is labour union on terms of collective bargaining agreement for period Sept. 1, 2015 - Aug. 31, 2017.