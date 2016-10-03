Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aegon to repurchase 30,765,224 common shares

Aegon NV :Will repurchase 30,765,224 common shares to neutralize dilutive effect of 2016 interim stock dividend.

Aegon to sell 100% of its shares of Aegon Life Ukraine to TAS group

Aegon NV : Has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of its shares of Aegon Life Ukraine to TAS group, and will exit the Ukrainian market. .The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms and conditions of the transaction.

L&G says Cofunds sale to boost Solvency II surplus by 125 mln stg

Legal & General Group Plc : Legal & General to sell Cofunds and IPS to Aegon. .Says sale of Cofunds will increase Solvency II surplus by 125 million pounds, and its economic capital surplus by 105 million pounds..

BRIEF-Aegon acquires Cofunds from Legal & General for 140 mln stg

Aegon NV : Announces acquisition of Cofunds from Legal & General for GBP 140 million (164 million euros) . Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016, subject to customary regulatory approval, and integration of business is expected to be completed by 2018 . Expects to generate GBP 60 million of annualized cost synergies by moving Cofunds business onto state-of--art aegon technology . These cost savings are expected to lead to an estimated solvency II capital benefit of GBP 150 million before end of 2017, which significantly limits net investment for acquisition of Cofunds . Acquisition of Cofunds will contribute to achieving group's return on equity target .Aegon's UK subsidiaries expect to resume dividend payments to holding in 2017 in line with earlier guidance.

Aegon Q2 underlying earnings before tax miss Reuters poll

Aegon NV : Q2 net loss of 385 million euros ($429.81 million) due to book loss on divestment of UK annuity book and fair value items . Q2 sales 2.77 billion euros versus 2.34 billion euros year ago . Q2 underlying earnings before tax 435 million euros versus 476 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net loss 385 million euros versus loss of 328 million euros in Reuters poll . Maintains solid capital ratio despite volatile markets in q2 2016 . Interim dividend increases 8 pct to 0.13 euro per share; intention to neutralize dilutive effect of stock dividend . Solvency II ratio increased to an estimated 158 pct, as capital generation and management actions, including uk annuity book divestment, offset adverse market impacts . The company’s geographic footprint in the U.S. is under evaluation .In U.S. Aegon is also exploring the sale of non-core legal entities that would bring greater simplification and enhance returns..

Aegon acquires Cofunds

Aegon NV : Announces acquisition of Cofunds from Legal & General for GBP 140 million (164 million euros) . Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016, subject to customary regulatory approval, and integration of business is expected to be completed by 2018 . Expects to generate GBP 60 million of annualized cost synergies by moving Cofunds business onto state-of--art aegon technology . These cost savings are expected to lead to an estimated solvency II capital benefit of GBP 150 million before end of 2017, which significantly limits net investment for acquisition of Cofunds . Acquisition of Cofunds will contribute to achieving group's return on equity target .Aegon's UK subsidiaries expect to resume dividend payments to holding in 2017 in line with earlier guidance.

Aegon gives update on divestment of its GBP 9 billion annuity portfolio in UK

Aegon Nv : Aegon announced in Q2 divestment of its GBP 9 billion ($11.77 billion) annuity portfolio in United Kingdom through two transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General . Confirms that disposals are proceeding as planned, with market and underwriting risks transferred to counter parties . In line with earlier communicated estimates this will lead to a total capital release of GBP 500 million once both transactions have been finalized . Whereas absolute amount of capital release is unchanged, relative impact on UK operations solvency II ratio in Q2 amounts to about 20 pct combined . In finalizing transaction agreements and as part of its quarterly closing process, Aegon has adjusted IFRS book loss on these transactions .In its Q2 2016 results, Aegon will incur a post-tax book loss of GBP 481 million (618 million euros), up from gbp 245 million (315 million euros) previously indicated.

Aegon announces repurchase of shares to neutralize final stock dividend

Aegon NV : Aegon announces repurchase of shares to neutralize final stock dividend .Shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future stock dividends.

Aegon UK says message to pension savers: "don't panic"

Aegon Nv : Aegon uk pensions director steven cameron says message to pension savers is "don't panic", take advice before withdrawing money . Aegon uk pensions director says uk government "may consider other changes to pensions in response to wider economic conditions...we will be monitoring closely any possible impact on our customers" Further company coverage: [AEGN.AS] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Aegon divests remaining part of UK annuity portfolio

Aegon NV : Announces sale of 3 billion pound ($4.35 billion) annuity liabilities to Legal & General . Expected solvency II capital release following completion of transaction announced today is approximately 275 million pounds . Aegon will initially reinsure 3 billion pounds of liabilities to Legal & General followed by a part VII transfer . Aegon expects annual capital generation from its UK operations to be reduced by approximately 30 million pounds (38 million euros) as a result of transaction . Underlying earnings before tax are expected to be reduced by approximately 16 million pounds (20 million euros) per annum .Reinsurance transaction is expected to result in an IFRS loss of approximately 215 million pounds (273 million euros), which will be reported in other charges in Q2 of 2016.