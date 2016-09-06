Edition:
United Kingdom

Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

235.05INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.70
Volume
317,408
Avg. Vol
351,358
52-wk High
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aegis Logistics says Infrastructure India Holding Fund cuts stake below limit
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Infrastructure India Holding Fund, who invested in co in 2011, cut stake below limit prescribed under said agreement .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 128.8 million rupees versus 138.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 928.5 million rupees versus 926.1 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics buys additional shares of Sea Lord Containers
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Bought additional 204,901 equity shares of sea lord containers limited at a consideration of inr 30.7 million .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 30% on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupees i.e. 0.30 Indian rupees per share and the company has fixed March 30, 2016 as the payout date for payment of third interim dividend.  Full Article

Aegis Logistics Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Says it has fixed Feb. 5, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Aegis Logistics Ltd News

» More AEGS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials