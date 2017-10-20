Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION - ‍ALTRON'S TOTAL OPERATIONS BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE A PROFIT OF 22 - 23 CENTS​.

Allied Electronics unit to sell Powertech Battery

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Has entered into a binding offer with Trinitas, whereby Powertech Industries will dispose of Powertech Battery Group .Deal for a total cash consideration of 300 mln rand calculated on an enterprise value basis (debt and cash free).

Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS from cont ops up 4-14 pct

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited : JSE: AEL - AEN - Altron Trading Statement . Sees HY HEPS from continuing operations between 51 cents - 56 cents (between 4 pct and 14 pct higher) .Sees HEPS for financial half-year ended Aug. 31 of 25 cents - 35 cents (between 139 pct and 155 pct better).

Altron sees HY HEPS of 1 cent vs 64 cent loss last year

Altron:HEPS for half-year ended Aug. 31 2016 are expected to be a profit of at least 1 cent as against previous financial half-year's loss of 64 cents.

Allied Electronics says deal with Hengtog fulfils of all conditions

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Proposed disposal to Hengtog: fulfilment of all outstanding conditions precedent .Hengtong confirmed on 27 June 2016 that all conditions precedent pertaining to disposal have now been fulfilled or waived.

Allied Electronics posts fall in FY HEPS

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : FY HEPS from continuing operations 126 cents versus 137 cents a year ago . From a total operations perspective, Altron's revenue for year under review declined by 4% to R26.6 billion for FY . Have decided not to declare a dividend for financial year ended 29 February 2016 .FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 20% to R14.4 billion from R12.0 billion in prior year.