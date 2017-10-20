Edition:
Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
1,259.00
Open
1,260.00
Day's High
1,260.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
Volume
69,600
Avg. Vol
354,517
52-wk High
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION - ‍ALTRON'S TOTAL OPERATIONS BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE A PROFIT OF 22 - 23 CENTS​.  Full Article

Allied Electronics unit to sell Powertech Battery
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Has entered into a binding offer with Trinitas, whereby Powertech Industries will dispose of Powertech Battery Group .Deal for a total cash consideration of 300 mln rand calculated on an enterprise value basis (debt and cash free).  Full Article

Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS from cont ops up 4-14 pct
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited : JSE: AEL - AEN - Altron Trading Statement . Sees HY HEPS from continuing operations between 51 cents - 56 cents (between 4 pct and 14 pct higher) .Sees HEPS for financial half-year ended Aug. 31 of 25 cents - 35 cents (between 139 pct and 155 pct better).  Full Article

Altron sees HY HEPS of 1 cent vs 64 cent loss last year
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Altron:HEPS for half-year ended Aug. 31 2016 are expected to be a profit of at least 1 cent as against previous financial half-year's loss of 64 cents.  Full Article

Allied Electronics says deal with Hengtog fulfils of all conditions
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Proposed disposal to Hengtog: fulfilment of all outstanding conditions precedent .Hengtong confirmed on 27 June 2016 that all conditions precedent pertaining to disposal have now been fulfilled or waived.  Full Article

Allied Electronics posts fall in FY HEPS
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : FY HEPS from continuing operations 126 cents versus 137 cents a year ago . From a total operations perspective, Altron's revenue for year under review declined by 4% to R26.6 billion for FY . Have decided not to declare a dividend for financial year ended 29 February 2016 .FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 20% to R14.4 billion from R12.0 billion in prior year.  Full Article

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents

