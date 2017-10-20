Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
1.00 (+0.08%)
1,259.00
1,260.00
1,260.00
1,230.00
69,600
354,517
1,394.00
636.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
Allied Electronics unit to sell Powertech Battery
Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS from cont ops up 4-14 pct
Allied Electronics Corporation Limited
Altron sees HY HEPS of 1 cent vs 64 cent loss last year
Altron:HEPS for half-year ended Aug. 31 2016 are expected to be a profit of at least 1 cent as against previous financial half-year's loss of 64 cents. Full Article
Allied Electronics says deal with Hengtog fulfils of all conditions
Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
Allied Electronics posts fall in FY HEPS
Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
* ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION - ALTRON'S TOTAL OPERATIONS BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE A PROFIT OF 22 - 23 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)