Edition:
United Kingdom

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

AEMN.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.75SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.74
Open
$2.75
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.73
Volume
7,729,900
Avg. Vol
8,794,018
52-wk High
$2.76
52-wk Low
$2.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :Chia Nam Toon​ ‍has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited.  Full Article

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust updates on industrial property market condition in Singapore
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Says industrial property market condition in Singapore is expected to remain challenging .  Full Article

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly net property income S$149.5 mln vs S$124.3 mln
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly net property income s$149.5 million versus s$124.3 million . Qtrly gross revenue s$207.6 million versus s$180.5 million . Says dpu for Q1 3.996 cents . Manager expects a-reit to maintain a stable performance for the financial year ending 31 March 2017 .  Full Article

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust to divest A-Reit Jiashan Logistics Centre in China
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Says divestment of A-Reit Jiashan Logistics Centre in China for s$26 million .  Full Article

Ascendas REIT divests Ascendas Z-link in China for S$160 mln
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : A-reit divests Ascendas z-link in China for s$160m) . Proforma impact of the divestment on A-REIT's dpu for FY ended 31 March 2016 is an improvement of 0.04 cents . HSBC institutional trust services (Singapore) ltd entered into sale and purchase agreement with Cova Beijing Zpark Investment Ltd . Deal for sale of its entire equity interest in Ascendas Zpark (Singapore),which indirectly owns Ascendas Z-link . Net proceeds from sale and purchase agreement are expected to be S$135 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd

* Chia Nam Toon​ ‍has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More AEMN.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials