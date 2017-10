Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aena appoints Jaime Garcia Legaz as chairman and CEO

Aena passenger traffic in September up 8.2 pct YoY

Amper in consortium to renovate mobile radiocommunication systems of Ibiza airport

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AMPER SA ::SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WINS DEAL FROM AENA TO RENOVATE MOBILE RADIOCOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS OF IBIZA AIRPORT FOR ABOVE 0.6 MILLION EUROS.

Aena passenger traffic in January up 10 pct YoY

Aena passenger traffic in November up 10.2 pct YoY

Aena passenger traffic in September up 10.3 pct yoy

Aena July passenger traffic up 11.1 percent YoY

Spain's Aena says Luton airport remains good business in spite of Brexit

Spain's Aena : Says in spite of Brexit, Luton airport remains a good business .Says a 10 percent depreciation of sterling could reduce its British passengers numbers by 1.5 million.

Spain's Aena says H1 net profit 492 mln eur

Spain's Aena : Says net profit for the first half of 2016 492 million euros vs 451 million euros in Reuters poll . Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) 932 million euros vs 925 million euros in Reuters poll . Says sees limited, short-term impact from Brexit due to the effect of a depreciation in the pound sterling on demand from UK passengers .Says Luton airport, which it owns, could still see some upside from Brexit if plans to expand other London airports are put on hold.

Aena passenger traffic in June up 10.7 pct yoy

Aena SA : Passenger traffic in June reaches over 22.3 million passengers, up 10.7 percent year-on-year . Says increase is driven mainly by the preference of Spain over tourist destination in the Mediterranean which are currently facing instability, as well as low fuel prices .Merchandise traffic up 6.2 percent year-on-year.