Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

May 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines ::Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel.Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options.Delta Air Lines says one of immediate benefits of alliance is a 10 percent increase in transborder seat capacity by end of 2017.

Delta Air Lines Inc:Intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. through a cash tender offer for MXP$43.59 per share.Currently, Delta owns approximately 4.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico and holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent.Following completion of the tender offer, Delta and the Delta pension trust collectively would own and/or have options to acquire up to a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico.Intends to commence the tender offer once required regulatory approvals in Mexico and the United States have been obtained.