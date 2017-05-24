Edition:
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$30.43
Open
$31.10
Day's High
$31.10
Day's Low
$29.87
Volume
189,950
Avg. Vol
331,104
52-wk High
$47.99
52-wk Low
$29.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines ::Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel.Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options.Delta Air Lines says one of immediate benefits of alliance is a 10 percent increase in transborder seat capacity by end of 2017.  Full Article

Aeromexico reports May 2016 traffic results
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV :Aeromexico reports May 2016 traffic results.  Full Article

Delta Air Lines announces intention to acquire additional shares of Grupo Aeromexico Ownership stake in Grupo Aeromexico
Wednesday, 18 Nov 2015 

Delta Air Lines Inc:Intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. through a cash tender offer for MXP$43.59 per share.Currently, Delta owns approximately 4.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico and holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent.Following completion of the tender offer, Delta and the Delta pension trust collectively would own and/or have options to acquire up to a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico.Intends to commence the tender offer once required regulatory approvals in Mexico and the United States have been obtained.  Full Article

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV News

BRIEF-Aeromexico reports August traffic results

* Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.- ‍August load factor was 84.2%, which was flat compared to august 2016​

