AECI ‍entered into discussions relating to two potential deals

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AECI Ltd ::AECI LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO TWO POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS.

AECI says H1 HEPS down 48 pct

Aeci Ltd : Says interim heps -48% . Says interim cash dividend +8% to 135cps declared . Says interim group revenue +5% to r9,1bn .Says interim heps +15% after adjusting for somerset west bulk land sale and loss on prma settlement.

AECI sees HEPS 40-60 pct lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016

Aeci Ltd :Sees HEPS between 40% and 60% lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016 than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015.

AECI Ltd sees H1 HEPS down by atleast 20 pct

AECI Ltd : HEPS for half year ended June 30 are expected to be at least 20 pct (113 cents) lower than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015 .EPS are also expected to be at least 20 pct (118 cents) lower than 588 cents of prior corresponding period..