Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc : Ag Growth announces second quarter 2016 results; declares dividends . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees H2 results to reflect a significant contribution from recent acquisitions, strong demand in Canada for farm products . Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda excluding acquisitions will approximate 2015 levels . Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda including acquisitions will be well above prior year results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59 . Ag Growth International Inc qtrly diluted profit per share $0.35 . Qtrly trade sales $143.5 million versus $113.9 million . Effect of higher input costs is expected to be more prominent in future quarters as previously procured steel is utilized .Results in H2 of 2016, fiscal 2017 may be impacted by "significant increase" in steel prices experienced in current year.

Ag Growth International declares cash dividends

Ag Growth International Inc:Declares cash dividends of $0.20 per common share for the months of June 2016, July 2016 and August 2016.Payable on July 15, August 15 and Sept. 15.Record date of June 30, July 29 and August 31.

Ag Growth International to acquire Nuvision Industries Inc

Ag Growth International INC:Agi to acquire nuvision industries inc.Says deal for a maximum purchase price of $26 million.Terms of the transaction include payment of $12 million upon closing with additional amounts payable annually.Says maximum purchase price represents a multiple of 4.0x 2015 normalized EBITDA.Deal price is based on five times nuvision's average EBITDA for the financial years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.Payments under agreement payable 50% in cash and 50% in agi equipment and cash payable to be funded from agi's cash balance.

Ag Growth International buys Brazilian manufacturer Entringer S.A

Ag Growth International Inc:Agi announces acquisition of brazilian manufacturer entringer s.a.Says terms of the transaction included payment of r$30 million upon closing.Will spend about $25 million to establish a new facility in Brazil, expect this facility to contribute starting in 2017.

Ag Growth International Inc Says acquisition of GJ Vis Enterprises Inc

Ag Growth International Inc:Says acquisition of GJ Vis Enterprises Inc.purchase price of $15 million represents a valuation of about 4.5 times Vis' trailing twelve month normalized EBITDA, with $10 million payable upon closing of transaction and $5 million payable over two years based on achievement of EBITDA targets.amount payable upon close will be funded from AGI's cash balance.