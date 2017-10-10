Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO SANAYI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SOLD 67,377.83 SQUARE METERS OF ITS 156,760.06 SQUARE METERS OLD FACTORY LAND IN AFYON FOR 60.3 MILLION LIRA.

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.AFyon Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.