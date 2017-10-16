Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ageas SA says no agreement reached on Fortis settlement

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ageas SA - :‍Update on negotiations amended Fortis settlement​.‍No agreement has been reached yet and therefore an extension of filing period was requested to court​.‍To reach such an amended settlement, Ageas has decided to make a final additional effort of EUR 100 million​.

Ageas says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to Fortis settlement

June 16 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa ::Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement.Ageas sa says at this stage court has not declared settlement binding.main court concern relates to distribution of settlement amount of eur 1.2 billion between non-active claimants & active claimants.

Ageas Q4 insurance net result down of 87 pct to 18 million euros

Ageas SA : Q4 insurance net result down of 87 percent to 18 million euros ($19.03 million) versus 142 million euros . Insurance solvency II (Ageas) ratio above target at 182 percent . Q4 net result impacted by exceptional items in the UK and Asia . Proposed gross cash dividend of 2.10 euros, including 0.40 euros related to Hong Kong sale . Q4 life net profit attributable to shareholders 81.1 million euros versus 147.1 million euros year ago . 2016 result is driven by a resilient performance in Belgium and improved results in Asia and Continental Europe, affected however by disappointing results in the UK . Q4 gross inflows (at 100 percent) 6.96 billion euros versus 7.02 billion euros year ago . Q4 UK inflows were up 1 percent in local currency but suffered from worsening exchange rates . Q4 non-life net loss attributable to shareholders 63.2 million euros versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago .FY return on equity - insurance 12.0 percent versus 11.0 percent year ago.

Ageas says next step in Fortis settlement procedure is a public hearing

Ageas SA : Ageas announces next step in Fortis settlement procedure: public hearing .On 24 March 2017, Amsterdam court of appeal will organise a public hearing as part of procedure to declare Fortis settlement agreement of 14 March 2016 binding.

Ageas Q2 life insurance profits grow

Ageas SA : Q2 life net profit attributable to shareholders is 361.0 million euros ($402.62 million) versus euros 234.5 million euros year ago . Q2 non-life insurance net profit attributable to shareholders is 46.0 million euros versus 71.5 million euros a year ago . Q2 group inflows (at 100 percent) total 7.23 billion euros versus 6.62 billion euros a year ago . H1 group inflows (at 100 pct) at 18.3 billion euros, up 10 pct (including 4 pct negative foreign exchange impact) . H1 insurance solvency II ageas ratio at 183 pct and group solvency II at 209 pct . Q2 insurance net profit attributable to shareholders is 407 million euros versus 392 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 group net profit attributable to shareholders is 566 million euros versus 585 million euros in Reuters poll . H1 group net result at 67 million euros negative versus 469 million euros .H1 shareholders' equity at 10.3 billion euros or 49.59 euros per share.

Ageas to start 250 mln euro share buyback programme

Ageas SA : Announces new share buy-back programme . To initiate a new share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for an amount of 250 million euros ($278.78 million) .Share buy-back programme will start on August 15, 2016 and will run up to August 4, 2017.

Ageas completes its 250 million euros share buy-back programme

Ageas SA : Ageas completes its 250 million euros ($276.78 million) share buy-back programme .Between 17 August 2015 and 5 August 2016, Ageas has bought back 6,977,544 shares corresponding to 3.22 pct of total shares outstanding.

Ageas updates on Fortis settlement

Ageas SA : Ageas announces further important support for Fortis settlement . Has also reached an agreement with Mr. Geert Lenssens, of the Brussels-based law firm SQ Law . Lenssens' endorsement of settlement does not impact size of settlement .An amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.33 billion) has been agreed upon to compensate eligible shareholders.

Ageas says Fortis settlement agreement submitted today to the Amsterdam court of appeal

Ageas SA NV : Fortis settlement agreement submitted today to the Amsterdam court of appeal . Parties will file a request today with amsterdam court of appeal to declare settlement binding in accordance with dutch act on collective settlement of mass claims .The parties: Ageas, Stichting FORsettlement and the claimants' organisations, Dutch shareholder Association VEB, Stichting Investor Claims Against Fortis (SICAF), Stichting FortisEffect and Deminor.

Ageas reports Q1 group net loss attrib. to shareholders of 633.3 million euros

Ageas SA NV : Q1 month life net profit attrib. to shareholders 143.1 million euros ($160.43 million) versus 147.5 million euros year ago . Q1 group net loss attrib. to shareholders 633.3 million euros versus profit 241.4 million euros year ago . Q1 group inflows (at 100 percent) 11.1 billion euros, up 11 percent . Q1 insurance net profit 201 million euros versus 198 million euros year ago .Q1 non-life & other insurance net profit attrib. to shareholders 57.5 million euros versus 50.2 million euros year ago.