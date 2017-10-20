AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd
AGF Management says Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd
AGF Management reports Q3 2016 financial results
AGF Management Ltd
AGF Management reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.12 from cont ops
AGF Management Ltd
AGF Management Ltd declares dividend
AGF Management Ltd:Declares dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company.Payable on April 18, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2016. Full Article
AGF Management Ltd declares dividend
AGF Management Ltd:Declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company.Payable on Dec. 29 to shareholders of record on Dec. 17. Full Article
BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group
* AGF Management Ltd - Westwood has made a payment to AGF in order to resolve matters with co