Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aggreko says buys DRYCO for undisclosed amount

Aggreko Plc : Aggreko acquires DRYCO LLC . Acquisition will add about 6,000 specialized assets to Aggreko`s fleet .Plans to fully integrate operations of DRYCO into its North America business.

Aggreko keeps FY guidance despite fall in half-yearly profit

Aggreko Plc : H1 group revenue at 685 million stg versus 781 million stg year earlier . H1 profit before tax 61 million stg versus 102 million stg year earlier . Interim dividend 9.38 pence per share . Trading environment in this first six months has been difficult, with lower oil price continuing to impact a number of our markets - CEO .Are holding our guidance for full year - CEO.

Aggreko raises 2016 capex guidance to about 270 mln stg

Aggreko Plc : Only update to guidance is an increase in level of capital expenditure expected in 2016, which will increase from 250 mln stg to around 270 mln stg . Full year profit before tax guidance remains unchanged. .Increase in capex as a result of investment in medium speed HFO, net of other movements.

Aggreko plc to supply 200MW of power in Zimbabwe

Aggreko plc:Says that its Power Solutions business has signed a three year contract to provide 200MW of diesel-fuelled power in Zimbabwe.Says Aggreko's customer is Sakunda Holdings Pty Ltd (Sakunda) which has been awarded contract with ultimate customer, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ( ZESA).