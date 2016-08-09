Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)
910.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
910.00
--
--
--
--
875,501
1,070.36
751.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aggreko says buys DRYCO for undisclosed amount
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko keeps FY guidance despite fall in half-yearly profit
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko raises 2016 capex guidance to about 270 mln stg
Aggreko Plc
Aggreko plc to supply 200MW of power in Zimbabwe
Aggreko plc:Says that its Power Solutions business has signed a three year contract to provide 200MW of diesel-fuelled power in Zimbabwe.Says Aggreko's customer is Sakunda Holdings Pty Ltd (Sakunda) which has been awarded contract with ultimate customer, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ( ZESA). Full Article
European stocks jump into Q4 but Spanish banks sink on Catalan vote
LONDON, Oct 2 Spanish stocks sank on Monday after a violent referendum in Catalonia, underperforming the wider European market as political uncertainty dented bank shares.