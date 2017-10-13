Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anglo American reports 6 pct rise in Q3 total production

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc ::ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 DIAMOND PRODUCTION ‍9.2​ MILLION CARATS VERSUS 6.3 MILLION CARATS IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 COPPER PRODUCTION FROM RETAINED OPERATIONS ‍147,300​ TONNES VERSUS 139,800 TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 PLATINUM PRODUCTION ‍621​ KOZ VERSUS 619 KOZ IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 IRON ORE PRODUCTION FROM KUMBA ‍11.5​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 11.8 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 IRON ORE PRODUCTION FROM MINAS-RIO ‍4.2​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 4.5 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR DE BEERS ‍FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REVISED TO ABOUT 33 MILLION CARATS​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 EXPORT METALLURGICAL COAL PRODUCTION ‍5.5​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 5.1 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR COPPER ‍FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN TIGHTENED TO 570,000 - 580,000 TONNES​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 EXPORT THERMAL COAL PRODUCTION ‍6.3​ MILLION TONNES VERSUS 7.4 MILLION TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - Q3 2017 NICKEL PRODUCTION ‍11,200​ TONNES VERSUS 11,300 TONNES IN Q3 2016.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - FOR PLATINUM ‍PRODUCTION GUIDANCE (METAL IN CONCENTRATE) HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 2.30 - 2.35 MILLION OUNCES​.ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - ‍FOR IRON ORE BRAZIL FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 16-18 MILLION TONNES (WET BASIS).​.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :‍VOLCAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED RAISES STAKE TO 19.35 PERCENT FROM 12.08 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING ​.

Anglo American says John Parker to step down as chairman

Anglo American Plc : John Parker to step down as chairman . John Parker has informed nomination committee of board of Anglo American of his intention to step down, after serving eight years as chairman, during course of 2017 . Philip Hampton will now lead a process to identify candidates with appropriate global listed company boardroom experience .Sir John Parker will continue to chair board until such appointment is effective..

Jse: Anglo American Rough Diamond Sales Value For De Beers’ Tenth Sales Cycle Of 2016 . Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' tenth sales cycle of 2016, amounting to $418 mln . Demand across rest of product mix continued to be healthy and overall sales remained in line with seasonal expectations . Trade in lower value rough diamonds is experiencing temporary slowdown as a result of demonetisation programme in India .Sales were also significantly higher than those for equivalent cycle in 2015.

Anglo American Plc :Receives cash proceeds of $1.7 billion for completed sale of niobium and phosphates businesses.

Anglo American appoints Stephen Pearce as finance director

Anglo American Plc : Appointment of Stephen Pearce as finance director . René Médori will remain on board until conclusion of Anglo American's AGM on 24 April 2017, when he will step down from board . Stephen Pearce will be taking over as finance director with effect from 24 April 2017 . Appointment of Stephen Pearce as finance director, following René Médori's decision to retire, as announced in April 2016 .Pearce will join Anglo American and its group management committee on 30 January 2017.

Anglo American Plc : De beers' rough diamond sales value cycle 7, 2016 . Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' seventh sales cycle amounting to $630 million versus $528 million value of sixth sales cycle .Bruce cleaver, CEO of De Veers, said: "we saw healthy demand for our rough diamonds in cycle 7".

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American PLC's niobium and phosphates businesses . Approved resolution in relation to plan of material asset acquisition of China Molybdenum Co. ltd .

De Beers' sixth diamonds sales cycle value of $564 mln

Anglo American Plc : Value of rough diamond sales for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2016, amounting to $520 mln, compared with $564 mln value of fifth sales cycle of 2016 .Company maintains a cautious outlook for remainder of 2016.

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses <3993.HK> . Company received the notice of not implementing further review from MOFCOM Anti-Monopoly Bureau regarding the transaction . Refers to announcements in relation to proposed acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses .