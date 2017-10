Assura PLC (AGRP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Property group Assura buys 75 medical centres for 154 mln stg

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Assura Plc :Accelerated investment - 75 medical centres acquired for £154 million in period..As at 30 september 2017, assura's borrowings stood at £591.7 million, with a weighted average cost of debt of 3.78% (31 march 2017 4.06%) and a weighted average debt maturity of 7.9 years.At same date, assura's proforma net loan to value ratio was 37%.

Assura FY PBT 95.2 mln stg vs 28.8 mln stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Assura Plc :21.2 pct increase in investment property, to 1.3 billion bln (2016: 1.1 billion bln).7.6 pct growth in diluted EPRA NAV per share to 49.3 pence (2016: 45.8 pence).16.6 pct increase in rent roll to 74.4 million stg (2016: 63.8 million stg).20 pct increase in EPRA EPS to 2.4 pence (2016: 2.0 pence).95.2 million stg profit before tax (2016: 28.8 million stg).Fully covered dividend increased by 9.8 pct to 2.25 pence (2016: 2.05 pence).There is cross party support for investment in primary care sector to relieve pressure on secondary care.There is broad policy consensus that investment in primary care estate is key to transformation and sustainability of nhs.With a general election just a few weeks away, all eyes will be on next steps for nhs policy after 8 june.

Assura plc announces interim dividend

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend of 0.55 pence per share will be paid on April 20, 2016 to shareholders on register on March 18, 2016.Say ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016.

Assura plc announces quarterly interim dividend

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend will be paid on Jan. 20, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 18, 2015 (record date).Says ex-dividend date will be Dec. 17, 2015.Says that as announced on Nov. 19, 2015, this quarterly interim dividend will be paid at the increased rate of 0.55 pence per share.