AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.40 (-1.93%)
$20.72
$20.70
$20.78
$20.16
79,528
103,425
$38.83
$20.16
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AGT Food and Ingredients Q2 adjusted EBITDA $25.3 mln
Agt Food And Ingredients Inc : Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend .Adjusted ebitda was $25.3 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, an increase of 14.0%. Full Article
AGT Food and Ingredients adopts poison pill
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - Small Fire at AGT Food and Ingredients Laval Facility - Reuters
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc:Says confirms there was a small fire this morning at the company's Laval, Quebec facility - RTRS.Says management expects no material impact or delays in operations at the Laval facility. Full Article
BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results