AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)

Agt Food And Ingredients Inc : Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend .Adjusted ebitda was $25.3 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, an increase of 14.0%.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : Adjusted ebitda was $31.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 38.9% . Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter results and adoption of shareholder rights plan .Q1 revenue c$441.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$476.6 million.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc:Says confirms there was a small fire this morning at the company's Laval, Quebec facility - RTRS.Says management expects no material impact or delays in operations at the Laval facility.