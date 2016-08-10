Edition:
United Kingdom

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)

AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.40 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
$20.72
Open
$20.70
Day's High
$20.78
Day's Low
$20.16
Volume
79,528
Avg. Vol
103,425
52-wk High
$38.83
52-wk Low
$20.16

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AGT Food and Ingredients Q2 adjusted EBITDA $25.3 mln
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Agt Food And Ingredients Inc : Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend .Adjusted ebitda was $25.3 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, an increase of 14.0%.  Full Article

AGT Food and Ingredients adopts poison pill
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : Adjusted ebitda was $31.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 38.9% . Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter results and adoption of shareholder rights plan .Q1 revenue c$441.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$476.6 million.  Full Article

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - Small Fire at AGT Food and Ingredients Laval Facility - Reuters
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc:Says confirms there was a small fire this morning at the company's Laval, Quebec facility - RTRS.Says management expects no material impact or delays in operations at the Laval facility.  Full Article

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc News

BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10

* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

