Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)
AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.10INR
9:48am BST
169.10INR
9:48am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs169.15
Rs169.15
Open
Rs169.90
Rs169.90
Day's High
Rs171.30
Rs171.30
Day's Low
Rs167.00
Rs167.00
Volume
56,337
56,337
Avg. Vol
61,850
61,850
52-wk High
Rs249.15
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30
Rs116.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ashiana Housing Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Ashiana Housing Ltd
Ashiana Housing Ltd declares interim dividend
Ashiana Housing Ltd:Declared to pay interim dividend at the rate of 25% on 2 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 0.50 Indian rupees) in respect of financial year 2015-16. Full Article
BRIEF-Ashiana Housing enters MoU for development of group housing project
* Says MoU with Pune based developer for development of group housing project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQKHbw Further company coverage: