Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)

Ashiana Housing Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 159.3 million rupees versus 7.1 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 331.8 million rupees versus 298.3 million rupees year ago .All figures in consol.

Ashiana Housing Ltd:Declared to pay interim dividend at the rate of 25% on 2 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 0.50 Indian rupees) in respect of financial year 2015-16.