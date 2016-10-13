Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

Ashtead Group Plc : Both divisions have continued to perform well in q2 of current financial year .We expect first half results to be in line with our expectations.

Ashtead Group Plc : Has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank . Arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in co purchased on co's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme . Aggregate purchase price under this arrangement will not exceed 200 million pounds .Maximum price paid be limited to be no more than 105 percent average middle market closing price of co's shares for 5 business days before purchase is made.