Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

AHT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,886.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,886.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,893,598
52-wk High
1,921.00
52-wk Low
1,202.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashtead Group sees H1 results in line with view
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Ashtead Group Plc : Both divisions have continued to perform well in q2 of current financial year .We expect first half results to be in line with our expectations.  Full Article

UK's CMA says considering if Ashtead Plant Hire-Lion Trackhire deal would hurt competition
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Competition And Markets Authority(CMA):UK's CMA says considering whether anticipated acquisition by Ashtead Plant Hire Company Limited of Lion Trackhire Ltd would hurt competition.  Full Article

Ashtead says to buyback shares worth up to 200 mln stg
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Ashtead Group Plc : Has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank . Arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in co purchased on co's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme . Aggregate purchase price under this arrangement will not exceed 200 million pounds .Maximum price paid be limited to be no more than 105 percent average middle market closing price of co's shares for 5 business days before purchase is made.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ashtead Group PLC News

Photo

FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer

LONDON Shares on Britain's major market index softened on Tuesday as housebuilders weighed on benchmark gains and rising inflation boosted the pound.

» More AHT.L News

Market Views

» More AHT.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials