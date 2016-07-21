Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp posts quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp : Qtrly earnings of $0.24 per share . Qtrly revenues of $10.7 million, up 11.1% from prior year . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view c$10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .10.5% increase over prior year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces April 2016 Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.071667 per common share, to be paid May 12, 2016 to shareholders of record April 29, 2016.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces March 2016 dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:Board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of March 2016 of $0.071667 per common share.To be paid April 12 to shareholders of record date as of March 31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Increases 2016 Regular Dividends and Announces January 2016 Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:Increased its regular monthly dividend policy in 2016 to an annual rate of $0.86 per share, payable at a monthly rate of 7.1667 cents per share.As previously announced, this represents an increase from the 2015 annual rate of $0.84 per share, as previously announced.Each dividend is payable after it is declared by Atrium's board of directors.Board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of January 2016 of $0.071667 per common share, to be paid February 12, 2016 to shareholders of record January 29, 2016.

Atrium Mortgage Investment completes $25 million public offering of common shares

Atrium Mortgage Investment:Closed its previously announced public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of $25,002,900.Says will use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces November 2015 dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp:Declares dividend for the month of November 2015 of $0.07 per common share, to be paid December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record November 30, 2015.