Edition:
United Kingdom

Altus Group Ltd (AIF.TO)

AIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
$34.38
Open
$34.38
Day's High
$34.63
Day's Low
$34.35
Volume
112,429
Avg. Vol
95,215
52-wk High
$34.63
52-wk Low
$25.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altus Group and St. Francis Xavier University signs technology collaboration agreement
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Altus Group Ltd :Altus Group Ltd - Co and St. Francis Xavier University announced that they have signed a technology collaboration agreement.  Full Article

Altus Group Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Altus Group Ltd : Altus Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Altus Group Ltd says Q2 consolidated revenues increased 5.0% to $110.0 million . Altus Group ltd says Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% to $18.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Altus Group acquires R2G Ltd
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Altus Group Ltd :Has acquired R2G Limited, a specialist chartered surveyors firm focused on business rates services.  Full Article

CalSTRS Selects Altus Group's Data Analytics to Help Maximize Value of Their Real Estate Portfolio
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Altus Group Limited:signed a five-year contract with the California State Teachers' Retirement System ("CalSTRS") to provide data analytics solutions ("Altus Analytics") to help maximize the value of their real estate portfolio and enhance their compliance needs.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Altus Group Ltd News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy sector weighs, Canadian Natural jumps

TORONTO, Aug 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat led by energy stocks as crude prices dropped, although a strong earnings report from Canadian Natural Resources helped that stock buck the trend.

» More AIF.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials