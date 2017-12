African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd (AILJ.J)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED :​:UNIT ENTERED SALE OF SHARES AGREEMENT WITH ARC FUND ON AFRICAN RAINBOW CAPITAL.GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - ‍CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR 27% DISPOSAL IS R12.7MLN, WHICH IS PAYABLE IN CASH​.DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET ASSET VALUE OF GLOBAL.

Sept 5 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Capital::OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT MARKET CLOSE ON MONDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2017.ARC INVESTMENTS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF OFFER SHARES ISSUED FROM 223.1 MILLION TO 258.4 MILLION ALL OF WHICH WILL BE ISSUED AT R8.50 PER SHARE.NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ARC INVESTMENTS FROM OFFER AND CORNERSTONE SUBSCRIPTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE R4.2 BILLION.GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFER WILL INCREASE FROM R1.9 BILLION TO R2.2 BILLION.