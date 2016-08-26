Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Group annual results for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration . FY turnover increase of 7.5 pct to 5.546 bln rand . FY trading profit increase of 16.9 pct to 606 mln rand . FY normalised headline earnings per share up by 20.1 pct . Dividend declared: 54 cents per share . Net debt reduced by 466 mln rand .FY headline earnings from continuing operations for year increased to 376.4 mln rand(2015: 335.5 mln rand).