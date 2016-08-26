Edition:
United Kingdom

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

AIPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,706.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

-74.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
5,780.00
Open
5,705.00
Day's High
5,810.00
Day's Low
5,705.00
Volume
61,652
Avg. Vol
102,672
52-wk High
6,794.00
52-wk Low
4,301.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adcock Ingram says FY normalised HEPS up 20.1 pct
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Group annual results for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration . FY turnover increase of 7.5 pct to 5.546 bln rand . FY trading profit increase of 16.9 pct to 606 mln rand . FY normalised headline earnings per share up by 20.1 pct . Dividend declared: 54 cents per share . Net debt reduced by 466 mln rand .FY headline earnings from continuing operations for year increased to 376.4 mln rand(2015: 335.5 mln rand).  Full Article

Adcock Ingram sees FY HEPS between 41.9-43 pct higher
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Trading statement .FY HEPS from total operations are likely to be between 227.2 cents and 228.9 cents per share (between 41.9 pct and 43 pct) higher.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd News

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

» More AIPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials