Airbus SE (AIR.PA)
81.29EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€81.29
--
--
--
--
1,745,401
€82.25
€51.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aercap delivers first of two new Airbus A350 aircraft to Air Mauritius
Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics. Full Article
Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet
Unifor says Bombardier, Airbus deal should strengthen program
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor -:Says bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program.Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain."Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama".Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec. Full Article
Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme
Bombardier seeking investors for its aerospace businesses - Bloomberg
Oct 15 (Reuters) - :Bombardier Inc. is seeking investors for its aerospace businesses and considering a sale of some operations - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Allegiant Travel borrows additional $34 mln
Air Lease announces lease placement of one new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Aer Lingus
Avation plc buys one Airbus A330-300 aircraft
Thales wins Kuwait Caracal helicopters training solutions deal
Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources
PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.