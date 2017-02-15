Edition:
United Kingdom

Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)

AISG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

375.85INR
9:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs374.85
Open
Rs374.85
Day's High
Rs379.50
Day's Low
Rs365.00
Volume
29,898
Avg. Vol
89,065
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asahi India Glass Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Asahi India Glass Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit 255.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.21 billion rupees versus 5.64 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Asahi India Glass June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Asahi India Glass Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 250.7 million rupees versus 206.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 5.80 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Asahi India Glass Ltd News

BRIEF-Asahi India says news on Japanese promoter likely to buy stake in co is baseless

* Clarifies on news item ‍'Japanese promoter is likely to buy a controlling stake in company'.​

Earnings vs. Estimates

