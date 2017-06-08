Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)
11.29EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.29 (+2.68%)
€10.99
€11.10
€11.39
€11.09
1,602,677
1,884,282
€11.59
€3.03
Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. approves Aixtron's sale of ALD/CVD memory product line
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aixtron Se
Aixtron: Kim Schindelhauer to resume his position as chairman of supervisory board
June 8 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE
Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line
May 25 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE
GCI offer for Aixtron crosses acceptance hurdle
Grand Chip Investment : Says acceptance rate of Aixtron SE
Aixtron shareholder Argonaut says to accept takeover offer GCI
Aixtron
Grand Chip Investment announces interim results of takeover offer by co for Aixtron
BRIEF-Grand Chip Investment announces interim results of offer for Aixtron SE
Aixtron SE confirms 2016 outlook, backs GCI takeover offer
Aixtron SE
FGC says takeover offer for Aixtron to run through Oct. 7
Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund's (FGC) Grand Chip Investment Gmbh Says : Says publishes offer document for the public takeover offer for Aixtron . Says Aixtron securityholders are being offered eur 6.00 in cash per aixtron share . Says takeover offer conditional on minimum acceptance threshold of at least 60 percent . Says period for acceptance ends on 7 October . Says takeover offer for Aixtron contains a break fee of 25 euros in favor of Aixtron .Says acknowledges that the Aixtron IP will remain with, and be solely used by, the Aixtron group. Full Article
Aixtron reschedules Q2 earnings release to Aug. 11, 2016
: Aixtron se rescheduled its q2/2016 earnings release from july 26, 2016 to august 11, 2016 . Aixtron says reason for this shift is the planned transaction with gci .Aixtron says release for q3/2016 has been rescheduled from october 25, 2016 to november 8, 2016. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24
