Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ajanta Pharma gets final approval for Entacapone tablets from U.S. FDA

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd :Says received the final approval for Entacapone tablets from US FDA.

Ajanta Pharma gets US FDA approval for Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Powder

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval for Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Powder for Oral Suspension .

Ajanta Pharma gets US FDA approval for launch of Omeprazole and Sodium bicarbonate capsules in U.S.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval & launch of Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate capsules in US market .

Ajanta Pharma announces launch of memantine hydrochloride tablets in US

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Launch of memantine hydrochloride tablets in US .

Ajanta Pharma gets USFDA approval for voriconazole tablets

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval of voriconazole tablets .