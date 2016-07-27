Edition:
Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)

AKA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

50.30EUR
3:12pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€50.19
Open
€50.00
Day's High
€50.60
Day's Low
€49.97
Volume
5,717
Avg. Vol
20,498
52-wk High
€52.96
52-wk Low
€30.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akka Technologies H1 sales 550.2 million euros, up 19.2 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Akka Technologies Se : H1 sales 550.2 million euros ($604.56 million), up 19.2 pct . Confirms its objectives for 2018 .Confirms organic growth of sales objective for each of its 3 business units in 2016.  Full Article

Akka Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.6 pct to 268.3 million euros
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Akka Technologies Sa : Q1 revenue 268.3 million euros ($306.72 million) versus 226.1 million euros year ago . Confirms target of achieving organic revenue growth in each of its three business units in 2016, , combined with a further improvement in margins .Group accordingly confirms its 2018 objectives.  Full Article

Akka technologies decides to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

Akka Technologies SA:Decided to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares by incorporation of share premiums and reserves.New shares will be delivered to shareholders at a rate of 1 new Akka Technologies share for every 10 existing shares held.  Full Article

Akka Technologies confirms 2018 objectives
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms 2018 objectives.  Full Article

Akka Technologies confirms FY 2015 and FY 2018 guidance
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms FY 2015 current operating profit will be in line with expectations and consensus.Confirms FY 2018 objectives.  Full Article

Akka Technologies confirms FY 2015 and FY 2018 guidance
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms 2018 revenue objective of about 1.2 billion euros.Confirms objective of organic sales growth in 2015.Confirms 2018 operating income of 100 million euros with operating margin from 8 pct to 10 pct.  Full Article

