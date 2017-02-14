Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akbank to issue up to EUR 1 bln mortgage covered bonds

Akbank : Authorizes the general directorate to issue up to a total of 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) or equivalent mortgage covered bonds .Says to issue mortgage covered bonds without public offering, outside Turkey, within 1 year period and subject to favorable market conditions.

Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market

Akbank Tas says: To issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market

Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters

Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro​- Reuters.‍All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.‍Loan will be used for trade finance purposes.

Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros

Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro.