Arkema SA (AKE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arkema Inc provides update on Crosby plant

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Arkema Inc::Arkema Inc-at site in Crosby, Texas, there is clear visual evidence that chemicals in trailers are degrading but they have failed to ignite completely .Update on Arkema Inc. Crosby plant.Arkema Inc says "without ignition, we can't determine if hazard has been fully eliminated".Arkema Inc says proactive measures to safely cause ignition of remaining trailers through controlled means are being taken.Arkema inc says "measures do not pose any additional risk to community, and both Arkema and members of unified command believe this is safest approach".

Arkema increases specialty polyamides capacities

Arkema SA : Increases its specialty polyamides global capacities . Is increasing its compounding capacities and in 2017 will bring on stream two production lines to manufacture polyamide 11 in addition to polyamide 10 already produced on site .In the United states, a new investment in Birdsboro site (Pennsylvania) will enable manufacture of new pebax biosourced grades for sports and electronics market.

Arkema says Bostik synergies "a little ahead of the game" - conf call

Arkema SA : Says with regards to Bostik synergies co is "a little ahead of the game" - conference call Further company coverage: [AKE.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Arkema Q2 EBITDA rises to ‍​341 million euros

Arkema Sa : Q2 revenue 1.95 billion euros ($2.19 billion) versus 2.11 billion euros year ago . Q2 net income group share ‍​147 million euros versus 133 million euros year ago . Q2 EBITDA ‍​341 million euros versus 320 million euros year ago . Will carry out, in the 2nd half of the year, a regulatory maintenance turnaround in Kerteh, Malaysia, in thiochemicals .Reaffirms its confidence in its ability to grow ebitda in 2016, and now targets growth in EBITDA of some 7 pct to 9 pct over the year.

Arkema's Bostik acquires sealants company Den Braven

Arkema SA : Subsidiary Bostik expands in high performance sealants with the planned acquisition of Den Braven . Enterprise value is EUR 485 million ($534.13 million), 11 times 2016 EBITDA estimate . Den Braven EUR 350 million estimated sales for 2016 . 12.5% EBITDA margin (2016 estimate) . Synergies assessed at EUR 30 million per year at least, fully achieved within 5 years . EBITDA margin target upgraded to 15% for Bostik by 2020 with recurring capex ranging from 2.5% to 3% of sales . Den Braven's integration will be a new milestone towards achieving target to double Bostik`'s EBITDA by 2020 compared to 2014 . Acquisition comforts company confidence in Bostik's development potential and supports Arkema's 2017 and 2020 targets .Closing is expected to take place in last quarter of 2016.

Arkema expands Bostik manufacturing capacities in Malaysia

Arkema Sa :Expands Bostik manufacturing capacities in Malaysia.

Arkema entrusts Suez with management and recovery of waste

Suez Environnement : Arkema entrusts Suez with management and recovery of waste on 28 sites in France .42 million euro ($47.3 million) partnership renewed for four years.

Arkema to collaborate with HP

Arkema SA :Arkema to collaborate with HP Inc. on material development for new multi jet fusion 3D printing solution.

Arkema Q1 EBITDA rises to 302‍​ million euros

Arkema SA : Q1 revenue 1.89 billion euros ($2.15 billion) versus 1.87 billion a year ago . Q1 EBITDA 302‍​ million euros versus 237 million euros year ago . Q1 net income group share 98‍​ million euros versus 42 million euros year ago .Reaffirms its confidence in its ability to advance its EBITDA in 2016.

Arkema says new Bostik plant opened in Philippines

Arkema SA:Arkema expands Bostik production capacities in the Philippines.Opening of a new plant in the Philippines.