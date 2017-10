Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aksa Akrilik unit DowAksa Ileri Kompozit signs agreement worth $300 mln

June 8 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA SANAYII A.S. ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT JOINTLY CONTROLLED COMPANY, DOWAKSA ILERI KOMPOZIT MALZEMELER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH WIND TURBINE PRODUCER VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS.AGREEMENT IS FOR 4 YEARS WITH A VALUE OF $300 MILLION.AGREEMENT IS FOR PROCUREMENT OF CARBON FIBRE PROFILES.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Q2 net profit slightly falls to 53.6 million lira

Aksa Akrilik Kimya : Q2 revenue of 478.0 million lira ($161.94 million) versus 554.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 53.6 million lira versus 54.6 million lira year ago.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS :To allocate 60.0 million lira ($20.08 million) for the buyback of 1 billion company shares.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii As :Decides to buyback its own shares in open market in accordance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) announcement dated July 21.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.7225​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on April 6.