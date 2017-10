Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)

Aksa Enerji Uretim As : Establishes 58.35 percent owned unit Aksaf Power Ltd in Mauritius, local partner has 41.65 percent . Aksaf power Ltd signs agreement with state-owned company which holds electricity and water services of the Republic Madagascar , Jiro Sy Rano Malagasy (Jirama), to set up 120 MW installed capacity HFO power generation plant in Madagascar . Sees the power plant to have US dollar-denominated annual guaranteed sale of 700,000 MW .The construction of the plant is planned to be started at the last quarter of 2016 and start electric production in 2017 gradually.