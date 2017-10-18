Edition:
Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

77.62EUR
9:32am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.07 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€77.55
Open
€77.55
Day's High
€77.66
Day's Low
€77.43
Volume
116,242
Avg. Vol
689,140
52-wk High
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akzo Nobel Q3 EBIT down at 383 million euros
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::‍AKZONOBEL PUBLISHES Q3 2017 RESULTS​.Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 3.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.60 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍EBIT AT EUR 383 MILLION (2016: EUR 442 MILLION)​.Q3 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 216 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EPS AT EUR 1.07 (2016: EUR 1.20)​.‍EBIT FOR 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH 2016​.‍ANTICIPATE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS FOR EMEA (EXCLUDING UK), NORTH AMERICA AND ASIA, WHILE LATIN AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO STABILIZE​.‍INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS CONTINUE, INCLUDING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL PRICES AND CHALLENGES FOR MARINE AND PROTECTIVE COATINGS​.‍EBIT OUTLOOK REVISED DUE TO ONGOING INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS​.‍EUR 1 BILLION SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AS ADVANCE PROCEEDS TO BE PAID ON DECEMBER 7, 2017​.  Full Article

PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation
Monday, 8 May 2017 

May 8 (Reuters) - Ppg Industries Inc :PPG issues statement.Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies."Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have intent nor authority to negotiate".Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding PPG's proposal.Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued today.Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board of management of Akzonobel.  Full Article

Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 

:Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources.  Full Article

Akzo Nobel Q4 EBIT down at 235 million euros
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Akzo Nobel Nv : Q4 net income attributable to shareholders 133 million euros versus 203 million euros year ago . Q4 revenue 3.5 billion euros versus 3.5 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 EBIT 235 million euros versus 268 million euros year ago . Maintains financial guidance for 2016-2018 . In 2017 Akzo Nobel anticipates positive developments for EMEA, North America and Asia, improving during the year, while Latin America is expected to stabilize . Market trends experienced in the second part of 2016, including for the marine and oil & gas industries, are expected to continue in the first half 2017 .Total dividend proposed for 2016 up 6.5 pct to 1.65 euros per share (2015: 1.55 euros).  Full Article

S.Africa's Competion Commission approves Akzo Nobel, BASF IC deal
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

South Africa's Competition Commision: • South Africa's Competition Commision approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC • Competition Commission (commission) has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC:.  Full Article

Akzo Nobel acquires 100 percent share of powder coatings venture in Egypt
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Akzo Nobel Nv : Acquires 100 percent share of powder coatings venture in Egypt .Says has raised its stake in Akzo Nobel Powder Coatings SAE in Egypt from 60 percent to 100 percent.  Full Article

Akzo nobel Q2 revenue down 6 pct to 3.7 bln euros
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Akzo Nobel NV : Q2 revenue down 6 pct to 3.7 billion euros ($4.10 billion), strongly adversely affected by currencies . Q2 EBIT (operating income excluding incidental items) up 9 pct at 491 million euros (2015: 452 million euros) . Q2 net income attributable to shareholders 312 million euros (2015: 331 million euros, which included positive incidental items) . Reuters poll: Q2 revenue 3.87 billion euros; net income adjusted 323 million euros; EBITDA 623 million euros . Further de-risking of UK pension liabilities .Outlook: the market environment remains uncertain with challenging conditions in several countries and segments. Deflationary pressures and currency headwinds are expected to continue.  Full Article

Akzo Nobel and Atul Limited planning Indian MCA joint venture
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Akzo Nobel NV:AkzoNobel and Atul Limited planning Indian MCA joint venture.Akzo and Atul to install world scale MCA plant at Atul's facility in Gujarat, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.  Full Article

Akzo Nobel issues 500 million euro bond
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

Akzo Nobel NV:Successfully issues 500 million euro bond.New bond will be issued by Akzo Nobel N.V. And will be listed on Luxembourg stock exchange.Settlement is scheduled for April 8, 2016, and bonds will mature on April 8, 2026.Coupon of 1.125 percent.  Full Article

Akzo Nobel agrees acquisition of BASF coatings business
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Akzo Nobel NV:Says to have agreed offer to acquire BASF's industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($530.67 million.Deal is expected to be completed in second half of 2016.  Full Article

