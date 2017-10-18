Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akzo Nobel Q3 EBIT down at 383 million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV ::‍AKZONOBEL PUBLISHES Q3 2017 RESULTS​.Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 3.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.60 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍EBIT AT EUR 383 MILLION (2016: EUR 442 MILLION)​.Q3 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 216 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EPS AT EUR 1.07 (2016: EUR 1.20)​.‍EBIT FOR 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH 2016​.‍ANTICIPATE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS FOR EMEA (EXCLUDING UK), NORTH AMERICA AND ASIA, WHILE LATIN AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO STABILIZE​.‍INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS CONTINUE, INCLUDING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL PRICES AND CHALLENGES FOR MARINE AND PROTECTIVE COATINGS​.‍EBIT OUTLOOK REVISED DUE TO ONGOING INDUSTRY SPECIFIC HEADWINDS AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS​.‍EUR 1 BILLION SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AS ADVANCE PROCEEDS TO BE PAID ON DECEMBER 7, 2017​.

PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation

May 8 (Reuters) - Ppg Industries Inc :PPG issues statement.Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies."Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have intent nor authority to negotiate".Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding PPG's proposal.Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued today.Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board of management of Akzonobel.

Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources

:Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources.

Akzo Nobel Q4 EBIT down at 235 million euros

Akzo Nobel Nv : Q4 net income attributable to shareholders 133 million euros versus 203 million euros year ago . Q4 revenue 3.5 billion euros versus 3.5 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 EBIT 235 million euros versus 268 million euros year ago . Maintains financial guidance for 2016-2018 . In 2017 Akzo Nobel anticipates positive developments for EMEA, North America and Asia, improving during the year, while Latin America is expected to stabilize . Market trends experienced in the second part of 2016, including for the marine and oil & gas industries, are expected to continue in the first half 2017 .Total dividend proposed for 2016 up 6.5 pct to 1.65 euros per share (2015: 1.55 euros).

S.Africa's Competion Commission approves Akzo Nobel, BASF IC deal

South Africa's Competition Commision: • South Africa's Competition Commision approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC • Competition Commission (commission) has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC:.

Akzo Nobel acquires 100 percent share of powder coatings venture in Egypt

Akzo Nobel Nv : Acquires 100 percent share of powder coatings venture in Egypt .Says has raised its stake in Akzo Nobel Powder Coatings SAE in Egypt from 60 percent to 100 percent.

Akzo nobel Q2 revenue down 6 pct to 3.7 bln euros

Akzo Nobel NV : Q2 revenue down 6 pct to 3.7 billion euros ($4.10 billion), strongly adversely affected by currencies . Q2 EBIT (operating income excluding incidental items) up 9 pct at 491 million euros (2015: 452 million euros) . Q2 net income attributable to shareholders 312 million euros (2015: 331 million euros, which included positive incidental items) . Reuters poll: Q2 revenue 3.87 billion euros; net income adjusted 323 million euros; EBITDA 623 million euros . Further de-risking of UK pension liabilities .Outlook: the market environment remains uncertain with challenging conditions in several countries and segments. Deflationary pressures and currency headwinds are expected to continue.

Akzo Nobel and Atul Limited planning Indian MCA joint venture

Akzo Nobel NV:AkzoNobel and Atul Limited planning Indian MCA joint venture.Akzo and Atul to install world scale MCA plant at Atul's facility in Gujarat, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

Akzo Nobel issues 500 million euro bond

Akzo Nobel NV:Successfully issues 500 million euro bond.New bond will be issued by Akzo Nobel N.V. And will be listed on Luxembourg stock exchange.Settlement is scheduled for April 8, 2016, and bonds will mature on April 8, 2026.Coupon of 1.125 percent.

Akzo Nobel agrees acquisition of BASF coatings business

Akzo Nobel NV:Says to have agreed offer to acquire BASF's industrial coatings business for 475 million euros ($530.67 million.Deal is expected to be completed in second half of 2016.