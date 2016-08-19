Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alarko Holding Q2 net loss narrows to 8.0 million lira
Alarko Holding AS
Alarko Holding Q1 net profit jumps to 124.1 million lira
Alarko Holding AS
Alarko Holding AS unit Alsim Alarko signs agreement at EUR 42.4 mln
Alarko Holding AS:Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret signs agreement at 42.4 million euros (excluding VAT) with Ministry of Transport Infrastructural Investments Directorate for Ankara Metro's additional electromagnetic works. Full Article
Alarko Holding AS says consortium lead by unit Alsim Alarko bids best price for tender in Kazakhstan
Alarko Holding AS:Says consortium lead by unit Alsim Alarko bids best price for PPP tender in Kazakhstan.Sees consortium to start agreement negotiations in March for PPP tender for construction and operation of Alma-ata bypass road. Full Article
Alarko Holding AS units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Agir Makina to merge
Alarko Holding AS:Units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Ağir Makina to merge on basis of Jan. 31, 2016 balance sheets.Two units to merge into Alsim Alarko Sanayi by transfer of all the assets and liabilities of the other unit. Full Article
Turkish Alsim Alarko consortium signs MoU with Kazakhstan
ISTANBUL, Sept 11 A consortium led by Turkey's Alsim Alarko, a unit of Alarko Holding, signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan's investment and development ministy regarding a tender for the Almaty ring road, the holding said on Monday.