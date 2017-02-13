Edition:
United Kingdom

Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.45INR
10:00am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.75 (+4.19%)
Prev Close
Rs65.70
Open
Rs65.80
Day's High
Rs68.60
Day's Low
Rs65.80
Volume
2,897,985
Avg. Vol
2,886,941
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allahabad Bank posts Dec-qtr profit
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Allahabad Bank :. Dec-qtr net profit 752.6 mln rupees vs net loss of 4.86 bln rupees yr ago .. Dec-quarter interest earned 42.95 billion rupees versus 46.19 billion rupees year ago .. Dec quarter provisions 8.96 billion rupees versus 12.08 billion rupees year ago .. Dec-quarter gross NPA 12.51 percent versus 12.28 percent previous quarter ..Dec-qtr net NPA 8.65 pct vs 8.59 pct previous qtr.  Full Article

Allahabad Bank Sept-quarter net profit more than halves
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Allahabad Bank : Sept-quarter net profit 650.3 million rupees versus net profit of 1.77 billion rupees year ago . Allahabad Bank - Sept-quarter interest earned 44.22 billion rupees versus 48.52 billion rupees year ago . Allahabad Bank - Sept-quarter provisions 8.14 billion rupees versus 7.03 billion rupees year ago . Allahabad Bank - Sept-quarter gross NPA 12.28 percent versus 12.33 percent previous quarter .Allahabad Bank - Sept quarter net NPA 8.59 percent versus 8.69 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr loss
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Allahabad Bank : June-quarter net loss 5.65 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.47 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 45.70 billion rupees versus 49.18 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 12.33 percent versus 9.76 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 8.69 percent versus 6.76 percent previous quarter . June-quarter provisions 13.31 billion rupees versus 8.55 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Allahabad Bank approves raising capital of up to 5 bln rupees via preferential issue
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Allahabad Bank : Board approves raising of capital of upto 5 billion rupees by preferential issue . Approved raising capital via preferential issue of up to 440 million rupees to India government . Approved raising additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital up to 10 billion rupees each . Approved raising capital via QIP worth up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Allahabad Bank says RBI imposed penalty of 20 mln rupees
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Allahabad Bank : RBI has imposed penalty of INR 20 million .  Full Article

Allahabad Bank says India govt raises stake in co by 5.83 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Allahabad Bank : India government raises stake in co by 5.83 percent to 67.21 percent .  Full Article

Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr loss
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Allahabad Bank : Says March-quarter net loss 5.81 billion rupees; March-quarter interest earned 44.97 billion rupees . Says March-quarter provisions 24.87 billion rupees; gross npa 9.76 percent .  Full Article

Allahabad Bank says Notice of one day All India Strike on February 29, 2016 called by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC)
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

Allahabad Bank:Allahabad Bank has informed BSE that All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has served a notice informing their decision to go on one day’s strike on February 29, 2016 in support of their certain demands.The issues and demands are of industry level and strike call is also given at industry level. Therefore, if the strike takes place, it would affect working of all Public Sector Banks.  Full Article

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP ‍​

* Says approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 billion rupees via QIP ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ykrmtE Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

